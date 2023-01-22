Home page politics

Moscow is reportedly deploying anti-aircraft systems. The Kremlin has not yet made an official statement. What could be behind the upgrade.

Moscow – Is Moscow preparing for a western attack in the Ukraine war? Images and videos of anti-aircraft systems in the capital Moscow were shared online. There is no official explanation yet, and the Kremlin has so far not wanted to comment on the subject. Experts suspect that a propaganda campaign is behind it.

Putin is arming himself in Moscow: air defenses in the middle of the capital

Numerous pictures and videos were shared on Twitter last week showing anti-aircraft systems installed on administrative buildings and in residential areas. Among other things, there are images that have not yet been verified, which are said to show the construction of an anti-aircraft position on the roof of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The news network Nexta shared a video that should show the installation of the system on an administrative building. The anti-aircraft defense, which weighed several tons, was lifted onto the building with a crane. A video shared by Ukrainian politician Anton Gerashchenko on Twitter shows the defense in the district town of Odintsovo, around ten kilometers from Moscow.

Is Moscow preparing for an attack? Kremlin does not comment

The systems are said to be Russian anti-aircraft systems of the type Pantsir-S. This missile defense is used for short-range combat against air targets at a distance of twenty kilometers and serves to repel aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. Accordingly, the defense systems would only be used if Moscow was attacked directly.

“What is happening here?” Gerashchenko asks under the video. The Kremlin has so far declined to comment on the matter. “Here I would refer you completely to the Defense Ministry,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the Interfax news agency, when asked by journalists. The ministry is responsible for all security issues

Anti-missile defense speculation in Moscow: provocation or security measure?

Various speculations about the Russian project are circulating online and among experts. According to bloggers close to the Kremlin, the installation of missile systems in Moscow shows that the Russian military leadership is concerned about attacks on the city. how nv reported, Russian journalist Alexander Kots stated that the Russian leadership was well aware of all the risks and knew that strikes against Moscow and other regions were only a matter of time. “It’s good to start planning in advance and not only after the first shots,” quoted nv the war advocate.

Since the military build-up in Moscow took place shortly after the meeting of western defense ministers at the Ramstein airbase in Germany, it is reasonable to assume that it was a provocation by Putin. In this way, Putin could use air defense to signal the West that it was ready to fight.

Expert explains rearmament in Moscow: propaganda action

Most likely, however, it is propaganda. On the one hand, Putin is demonstrating money and his technical skills with the defense systems. As the security expert Nico Lange opposite picture explained, the deployment of the missile defense system has another advantage for Putin.

“There is no sound military reason for these anti-aircraft systems. It may be a propaganda campaign to pretend that Moscow is actually threatened by NATO,” said Lange. By staging an imminent attack by the West on his country, Putin increases the justification for a nationwide mobilization among the population. (sf with dpa)