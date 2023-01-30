Some buy a car mainly with their feeling, others more with their mind. This article is aimed at people from the latter category. We are going to talk about the cost of an occasion, so that you can make an informed choice. And that is of course never wrong.

Depreciation

Let’s just go through the different cost items one by one. Starting with the hardest part: depreciation. Calculating the depreciation itself is not rocket science, but estimating the residual value is sometimes difficult. The depreciation differs per model and per version and is also subject to all kinds of developments. In general, the following four factors have the greatest influence on resale value:

The age of the car

The mileage

The condition of the car

How current the model (and the version) is

As you know, the depreciation of a car is not linear. A car depreciates the fastest in the first few years. If you buy a young used car, it is therefore all the more important to buy a car that retains its value somewhat.

So what is a fixed value car? Well, a compact crossover for example, because they are very popular. With a hybrid you often also have a favorable residual value. A hybrid Toyota RAV4 is therefore a wise choice in terms of depreciation.

Fuel costs

Next to depreciation, fuel costs are probably the biggest expense (unless you drive very little). Fuel consumption is an important factor for many people when selecting a car. The question is, of course: what should you assume if you want to know the consumption? The manufacturer’s specification is often a bit too rosy. This was especially true for the NEDC method, which was used until 2018. The WLTP method used today is a bit more realistic. Even though it is not 100% representative, it is possible to compare cars with each other in this way. Fortunately, the actual consumption can also be traced. There are various websites where people share their practical consumption.

Maintenance

If you do not want to be too expensive in terms of maintenance, it is smart to do proper research in advance into the reliability of a model. For example, read a Autoblog Purchase Advice. Don’t rely too much on prejudices about a certain brand and just look at it per model (or rather: per engine variant). Unexpected costs can always occur with an occasion, but by buying a reliable model you can keep the chance as small as possible.

It is not a myth that Asian cars are generally reliable. That is just a prejudice that often turns out to be true. The Mazda 2 is, for example, an interesting option if you are looking for a young used car that is both affordable and reliable.

When a car really does not meet expectations (because, for example, serious defects have been withheld), you can always claim the legal warranty. It applies for 12 months.

Insurance

With insurance you can make it as expensive as you want. That just depends on whether you want to insure WA, WA+ or All-Risk. In fact, you can’t insure at all if you have a conscientious objection, but we won’t encourage that. All-Risk insurance is exaggerated on many occasions, so the choice is between WA and WA+. In addition, you also have to make a choice from the countless insurers. If you have to compare all insurance policies yourself, you will soon no longer see the wood for the trees, but fortunately there are very handy comparison websites.

Road tax

The road tax will not be a decisive factor for most people when choosing a used car, but it is something to consider. The mrb (to use the official term) is divided into weight classes. This is per 100 kg. Example: one used Toyota Yaris Cross is barely smaller than a Ford Puma but weighs 130 kg less. This means that this model is two weight classes lower. That saves about € 200 in road tax on an annual basis.

