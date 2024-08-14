London (AFP)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will miss the opening three Premier League games of the season after sustaining a fresh injury, the club have announced. The left-back has suffered a calf injury that will keep him out until next month’s international break.

Shaw will miss the games against Fulham and Liverpool at Old Trafford, as well as the away game against Brighton.

The 29-year-old’s participation in the Nations League with England is also in doubt, with the Three Lions facing the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month, the European Cup runners-up’s first matches under new interim manager Lee Carsley.

Shaw was named in England’s Euro 2024 squad despite travelling to Germany with a hamstring injury and was only able to play in the quarter-final against Switzerland, which ended in a 1-1 draw before England won 5-3 on penalties.