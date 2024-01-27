What did the ECB reveal about its future course on Thursday?

The ECB left key interest rates unchanged in January. The deposit rate, which also plays a role in savings interest rates, remains at 4 percent and inflation at 2.9 percent. The Governing Council says it is still too early to discuss interest rate cuts. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, ECB President Christine Lagarde already mentioned summer as a possible date for the first interest rate cut. On Friday, the investment bank Goldman Sachs wrote that it expects key interest rates to fall as early as April. That would be quite early – but the first interest rate cut is likely to come at some point during the year.

What does that mean for savings interest?

The development of savings interest rates varies. The interest rates offered for overnight money, which some banks use to attract new customers, are in some cases rising even further. For example, the Swedish Ikano Bank, which is affiliated with Ikea, is now offering 4.21 percent on daily money for new customers until July 31st. Some savings banks and Volksbanks are still lagging behind in the interest rate turnaround and are likely to raise their overnight interest rates slightly.

On the other hand, a slight downward movement can be observed again in the interest rates of supra-regional institutions for fixed-term deposits. This is particularly strong with longer terms such as five-year fixed-term deposits.

Should you now quickly invest money for a longer period of time?

It's certainly not completely stupid. The probability that interest rates on long-term investments will continue to rise is not very high. If you can spare money for a while and don't want to invest it on the capital market, the current fixed-term deposit interest rates of more than 3 percent per year for investments for one or two years are probably not a bad idea. In Biallo's internet comparison, the Czech J&T Direktbank is currently at the top with 4.2 percent for one-year fixed-term deposits, while the German VW Bank offers at least 3.75 percent.

Of course, no one knows exactly what interest rates will be in the future; there can also be surprises. But at the moment it doesn't look like you'll be getting much more interest than you are now in the foreseeable future. With interest rates, savers can finally mathematically beat inflation again. Of course, the returns on stocks are generally higher, at least over the long term.







What does the ECB rate mean for the stock exchanges?

In the past few months, the expectation on the financial markets that central banks could soon lower interest rates has had a boosting effect on prices. Even if things didn't always go up for the German stock index Dax and, for example, the first week of the new year was very weak, stocks tended to benefit. However, Ulrich Stephan, Deutsche Bank's chief investment strategist for private and corporate customers, points out: If the financial markets' expectations of early interest rate cuts on both sides of the Atlantic are disappointed this year, that could still cause turbulence: “That applies to both the bond and stock markets.”

Should people who want to build better wait for interest rates to fall?