Ecuador continues to be uncertain about the consequences that the violent police raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito will bring to the country to capture to former vice president Jorge Glas and the consequent rupture of bilateral relations decreed by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, said this Sunday in a press conference that her country – which received the support of at least 18 countries in Latin America, the United States, Canada and the European Union – will go to the International Court of Justice this Monday to denounce Ecuador's responsibility for violations of international law.

The head of the Mission's Chancellery in Ecuador, Minister Roberto Canseco Martínez, struggles with police to try to prevent the transfer of former vice president Jorge Glas, convicted of corruption, and who was denied political asylum, this Friday in Quito (Ecuador) . EFE/ José Jácome Photo:EFE

“Starting tomorrow (Monday) we will be going to the International Court of Justice, where we will be presenting this sad case and of course we will go to all the regional and international multilateral forums that correspond so that this, first of all, is condemned in its entirety. the international community,” he said.

But what consequences does the Ecuadorian government face?

The first scenario is the one that Mexico already anticipated in the International Court of Justice. The Mexican Foreign Minister commented this Sunday: “We can win this case quickly.”

In statements to the agency AFPDoctor in Political Science Esteban Nicholls, director of Latin American studies at the Simón Bolívar Andean University of Ecuador (UASB), explained that “One of two things can be expected from the Court: a pecuniary sanction, that is, a fine, or removing Ecuador from certain” committees and votes in multilateral organizations such as the OAS..

Glas was convicted of corruption in 2017. Photo:National Police of Ecuador via Getty Images

However, Mexico is free to establish its claims before the Court, says Nicholls, who also anticipates how Ecuador could defend itself in the UN court: “It is going to argue that the Mexican embassy accommodated an ordinary prisoner, not a a political persecutor. International law does not allow a common criminal to take refuge in an embassy“.

But “the Court will surely find Ecuador guilty because invading an embassy is – at least in the theory of international law – invading another country,” the expert stated.

From the beginning, the Government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa justified the invasion of the embassy because it had to arrest Glas, accused of alleged corruption and who had taken refuge in that diplomatic headquarters while waiting for political asylum, which Mexico finally granted. a few hours before his arrest and transfer to a maximum security prison.

Previously, Ecuador had declared Mexican ambassador Raquel Serur “persona non grata”, that this Sunday she returned to her country with all the staff of the diplomatic delegation she led and with the support of several ambassadors from friendly countries who went to say goodbye to her at the Quito airport.

Despite the overwhelming regional rejection, the Ecuadorian Government has tried to justify its actions under the argument of its fight against corruption within the framework of a war declared by President Noboa against the organized crime that plagues his country.

Members of an elite group of the Ecuadorian Police break into the Mexican Embassy to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas, convicted of corruption, and who was denied political asylum, this Friday in Quito (Ecuador). Photo:EFE

The Ecuadorian Executive identified Glas, bishop of former President Rafael Correa, as the torch of its anti-corruption fight and recalled that he had already been convicted of illicit association and bribery, in addition to being investigated in another case of embezzlement of public funds.

Glas, who denies such charges and says he is a victim of political and judicial persecution, hopes that the local justice system will process, in the meantime, a habeas corpus request presented by his defense, which considers his arrest on Friday illegal.

The operation, with no immediate precedent in the world and which led to the breakdown of relations, will also have economic repercussions. The negotiations for a free trade agreement between Mexico and Ecuador, a requirement for Quito to join the Pacific Alliance and thus have access to the Asian market, were left on “pause,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry said this Sunday.

But, beyond the judicial and political implications at home, President Noboa's actions in the crisis with Mexico are subject to interpretations regarding the external repercussions of the event.

There are analysts who warn of an excess of confidence and caprice in the official action at the Mexican embassy, ​​motivated, according to them, by the struggle between Correism and anti-Correism, a political duality that has marked the life of the country in the last 17 years.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Photo:Isaac Esquivel. EFE

However, experts such as Professor Napoleón Saltos presume that Perceptions regarding the national sovereignty of States and the application of and respect for international legal instruments have also been put into play.

For this reason, he opined, in statements that he cites EFEthat what happened at the Mexican embassy in Quito could even be considered a kind of experiment to interpret other contexts in international political relations and that, according to him, it has a precedent in the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, a fact that Today it has Israel on maximum alert due to fear of retaliation and the escalation of the regional conflict in the Middle East.

For now, the professor points out, The OAS and other regional integration organizations should overcome the discourse of condemnation and formulate stronger responses regarding the principles of sovereignty that govern the region.especially formulations that prevent new events similar to those that have led to this crisis between Ecuador and Mexico.

Saltos estimated, however, that in this process of regional debate, Ecuador could be isolated and suffer the consequences of an action that, apparently, did not calculate the international implications.

The OAS. Photo:Lenin Nolly / EFE

The leftist governments of Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Chile strongly rejected the forced entry of public forces to capture Glas. And the right-wing governments did the same. Even that of Javier Milei in Argentina, who has recently been seen in verbal controversies with López Obrador himself, joined the regional condemnation.

Nicaragua went further and imitated Mexico by breaking relations with Ecuador. And Bolivia, meanwhile, withdrew its ambassador in Quito this Sunday.

Yes indeed, The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, maintains a lonely silence.

“Cutting relations with Mexico is no small sanction, it is a country of great importance in the region (…). It will be difficult to have him and his allies against him,” anticipated Michel Levi, professor of global studies at the UASB.

“Withdrawing all diplomatic personnel without even allowing consular attention is already a quite radical measure” on the part of Mexico, warns the expert in international law.

The rupture “is dangerous and can slow down cooperation strategies” between two key countries on drug trafficking routes to the United States, points out, for his part, Roberto Beltrán, professor of conflict management at the Private Technical University of Loja.

By contrast, Analysts note that Noboa, after this operation against Glas, has become stronger in domestic politics. According to what they say, the Ecuadorian president has presented the raid on the embassy as part of his “fight against impunity.”

In Ecuador, Glas is a “symbol of corruption,” says doctor in Political Science Esteban Nicholls.

In fact, some voices cite as precedent what happened last year, when the former Ecuadorian Minister of Transportation, María de los Ángeles Duarte, sentenced to eight years in prison for bribery, escaped to Venezuela, after more than a year taking refuge in the embassy. from Argentina in Quito. The episode caused a diplomatic crisis between the then president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and Buenos Aires.

This time, Noboa – says Professor Roberto Beltrán – shows himself “as a very strong leader, with enough determination to make drastic resolutions.”.

In any case, what happened at the Mexican embassy in Quito is the prelude to the litmus test that the 36-year-old president and his “iron fist” strategy will face in the popular consultation proposed by his government to grant greater powers to the force. public in the fight against crime. Ecuadorians will vote on the initiative this April 21.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNÁNDEZ – INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL – EL TIEMPO