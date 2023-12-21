DThe German Weather Service (DWD) warns of severe storms and, in some cases, hurricane gusts in large parts of Germany that the depression “Zoltan” is bringing with it. German air traffic control, which is responsible for safe traffic in German airspace, is also responding to this. “We receive special wind data that is relevant for air traffic. The really strong wind is forecast from 2 p.m.,” says a spokeswoman for German air traffic control.

The wind means that aircraft either do not receive permission to land from the air traffic controller because strong gusts make landing too dangerous. It is also conceivable that aircraft have to take off, i.e. after starting a landing approach, they go straight back into a steep flight by accelerating again and abort the landing. “But we don’t assume that. The current situation is not terribly worrying.”

Reduce landing frequency by 20 percent

In any case, the frequency of landing aircraft must be slowed down. “We will then initiate special traffic flow control measures. We can't change the weather, we can only let the flights land at a greater distance between them.” At Frankfurt Airport, for example, there are currently plans to reduce the landing frequency from around 50 aircraft per hour by 20 percent to around 40 per hour from 2 p.m. “We have already informed everyone, including the airlines.”

So far, air traffic control has no plans to reduce the number of takeoffs. “You simply don't give permission to take off, and then the planes might just pile up a little. But that is not yet foreseeable.”

Fraport, the operator of Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt, is not yet assuming any major restrictions due to gusts or storms.

Floods in the north

The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has predicted severe storm surges for the Elbe, Weser and Ems in northern Germany on Friday morning. The water levels in the rivers are expected to rise to more than 2.5 meters above mean flood between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., as the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) announced on Thursday. Severe storm surge applies when the water level is 2.5 meters above mean high water. Hamburg, Bremen and Lower Saxony are affected. The Christmas market in Bremen will be closed on Thursday. School lessons in Bremerhaven are canceled because of “Zoltan”.





However, this is not yet an official warning of a severe storm surge, said Jennifer Brauch from the BSH forecast services for the North and Baltic Seas. It will only be issued around midnight, when the storm surge expected for Thursday evening, which has already been warned about, has passed.







Mobile protective wall in Düsseldorf

This storm surge expected for the North Sea coasts and rivers on Thursday evening also has the potential to rise to the level of a severe storm surge. “We are now seeing a tendency that there could be a severe storm surge on Thursday evening,” said Brauch. The forecast will provide more details at midday. Water levels are already expected for the North Sea coast to be 1.5 to 2.0 meters above mean high water. In the Elbe and Weser areas they can climb to 2.0 to 2.5 meters above mean high water.