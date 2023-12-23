Tati Alcantara He achieved his popularity with the novel 'Stolen kisses' in the 2000s. Since then, his name has not stopped playing on the Peruvian small screen; However, some little-known details about her came to light after granting an interview for Trome. Among them, her family connection with Cesar Vallejo.

Tati Alcántara became known in 'Stolen Kisses'. Photo: Instagram

What family link unites Tati Alcántara with the poet César Vallejo?

When asked if Vallejo blood runs in her body, Tati Alcántara did not deny it. In that sense, she recounted some memories of her father that included the writer and even his beloved, Georgette, and she detailed that Vallejo is her great uncle. “It's true, yes. My father is Carlos Alcántara Vallejo. My grandmother was his niece and he went with his wife, Georgette, to eat at the house, he told history, anecdotes, 1,000 years ago, obviously. Ugh… there are a lot of memories that I shared with my dad and my uncles,” he mentioned.

Furthermore, he stated that he believes he has inherited Vallejo's talent: “A little bit, I write thoughts, poems, things that come to me in special moments”. Although he has not written a book, he does not rule it out: “Who knows, who knows. Look, when I was at the University of Lima, I didn't know which Communications specialty to pursue and first I went into Journalism. And I went to do my internship at a local newspaper. I wrote a couple of chronicles and they published them. In fact, my parents still say: 'I thought you would be a great journalist.'“.

Who is Tati Alcántara?

Marion Cristin Alcántara Penderbetter known as Tati Alcantara, is a Peruvian actress, dancer and businesswoman. She has developed her career mainly in musical theater. Likewise, she is director of the ESCENI-K dance academy. She has a great passion for folk dances, such as the marinera lima and other northern dances, puneños, festejo, huaylas and more.