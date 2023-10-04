Camila Escribns She is the Peruvian representative in the Miss Universe 2023 and Rebeca Escribns is one of the most followed show hosts in the national scene. After the model’s victory, there was a lot of speculation about the relationship that the two could maintain due to their last name; However, it was never known because they decided to remain silent. Many people wonder the reasons and some claim that they are family, but they prefer to listen to them to give a more accurate opinion. Learn more in this note.

What connection does Rebeca Escribens have with Camila Escribens?

Camila Escribns He said that he knew about Rebeca, but they never met. Finally, they were able to shake hands. “I met my aunt Rebeca, I said ‘hello’, we have finally met in person,” Miss Peru 2023 said excitedly before the cameras of ‘América Hoy’.

“I love it, I have to be more like that (open, free), because I am very closed and I have to develop myself a little more, I congratulate my aunt, she is a spectacular artist, we all love her and she is a love from the heart, from “Truly, yes,” he said. the model.

For its part, Rebeca Escribns He was happy to have met his niece and explained how the blood bond between them is generated. “Camila’s grandfather is my father’s first brother, unfortunately he passed away. It’s true, we got along well, I met my uncle Walter, and she has lived all her life abroad, in reality she never came. When we saw each other, we We obviously greeted (…). Then I obviously asked about the last name, I called my uncle Rodolfo and he told me: ‘Of course, daughter, she is your uncle Walter’s granddaughter.’ She has lived all her life in the United States, she told me yesterday , because he has even the slightest bit, he speaks bit Spanish,” said ‘Doña Rebe’.

