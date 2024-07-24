QWhat would Ukrainian citizens be willing to give up to end the war with Russia? This is perhaps one of the questions that many are asking themselves at a time when the conflict has been going on for more than two and a half years. bleeding the country drykyiv’s troops have not had any major victories in recent months and Moscow seems to have the initiative for the moment.

According to the criteria of

A large majority of Ukrainian society still rejects the conditions demanded by Moscow to end the invasion and sees the lack of solid security guarantees as a key obstacle to achieving a diplomatic solution.

However, according to a new survey, the number of people open to giving up part of their territory to the Russians has gradually grown in recent months. The results also come at a time when the possibility of establishing a dialogue table between the two countries has been raised. kyiv and Moscowsomething that remains to be seen.

What is the opinion of Ukrainians today?

In May 2024, 32% of Ukrainians said they were ready to consider giving up some occupied territories in order to end the war as soon as possible and ensure Ukraine’s independence, according to a poll by the kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published this Tuesday.

Although the figures represent a substantial change compared to those of the two previous surveys, carried out by the same institution in December and February of last year, When the percentage of people willing to give up territories was 26 and 19 percent respectively, KIIS Executive Director Anton Grushetskistresses that Ukrainians have never rejected negotiations and dialogue to achieve peace.

“The main thing is that Ukrainians remain categorically opposed to achieving peace at any price,” Grushetski told EFE.

Monument to Ukrainian soldiers in the center of kyiv. Photo:AFP Share

The red lines of the Ukrainians

Another poll conducted in June asked about the Kremlin’s offer to lay down its arms in exchange for renouncing NATO membership and regaining Crimea and a complete withdrawal from Ukraine. of the four partially occupied regions that Russia declared part of its national territory in 2022, shows that more than 80% of Ukrainians flatly reject such a possibility.

According to KIIS, the “territorial concessions” that the Ukrainians agree to consider include options such as postponing the return of these territories under Ukrainian control and do not necessarily imply recognition of Russian domination over the areas in question.

Meanwhile, the most important factor for any possible peace agreement remains security guarantees and protection against potential future Russian aggression. And many see membership in NATO, an alliance of countries that seek to defend each other in the event of a conflict, as a guarantee of this.

Why are Ukrainians concerned about NATO membership?

Most Ukrainians believe that any agreement that lacks serious guarantees in this regard is “useless” and will not offer protection to Ukraine.according to Grushetski, as 60% believe that Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine as a nation and assimilate Ukrainians as Russians.

“Ukrainians see only NATO membership or the physical presence of Western troops in Ukraine as reliable security guarantees,” said the KIIS executive director.

According to the latest poll, 57% of Ukrainians would “without any particular enthusiasm” accept certain territorial concessions if Ukraine joined NATO.

According to Grushetski, the growing willingness to make concessions is directly related to the situation on the battlefield, which worsened in May for Ukraine with the Russian offensive in Kharkiv against a backdrop of constant delays in the delivery of Western military aid.

“Ukrainians remain willing in principle to fight and die to defend their country, but they need to see more real support from their allies with faster and larger arms deliveries and other decisive measures,” he said.

NATO leaders celebrate the Alliance’s 75th anniversary at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. Photo:AFP Share

What are they saying on the streets?

“Although it would be very harsh, I might accept (concessions) if Ukraine joins NATO and the EU, especially if territorial losses were limited to areas that Russia captured before 2022,” Oleksandr told EFE.

The 41-year-old computer scientist from Lviv rarely leaves his home to avoid the patrols of recruiters and does not feel he has a “moral right” to insist on avoiding concessions because he is not fighting on the front lines.

Olena Krilova lost her son Oleg at the front last year when he was 21. “At first many soldiers went to fight to preserve territory; now they are fighting to avenge the death of their friends,” she says.

“Oleg wanted a prosperous and free Ukraine. If we sign peace and make concessions to Russia now, what did my son and so many others give their lives for?” the woman concludes. EFE

Volodimir Zeleneski (L), President of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin (R), President of Russia. Photo:Sergei SUPINSKY and Sergei GUNEYEV / various sources / AFP Share

What is known about the peace talks?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed on Wednesday during a visit to China that his country will negotiate peace with Russia only if Moscow is willing to do so in “good faith.”

During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the Ukrainian foreign minister “reiterated Ukraine’s position that it is ready to negotiate with the Russian side (…) when Russia is ready to negotiate in good faith,” said a statement from Kiev’s diplomatic services.

“At the moment, the Russian side is not willing to do so,” he added.

To negotiate peace, the Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine give up all the territories that Moscow claims and that it give up its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

China is a key ally of Russia and seeks to position itself as a mediator between Moscow and kyiv.

Kuleba is the first senior Ukrainian official to visit China since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. His visit is scheduled to end on Friday.

*With AFP and Efe