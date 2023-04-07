In Mexico, companies that are required by law to pay utilities must do so no later than May 30.
That is in the case of people who work for a legal entity, while for natural persons, the deadline is June 29.
However, and in accordance with Article 126 of the Federal Labor Law, some companies are exempt from the obligation to distribute profits:
- Newly created companies that are in their first year of operation.
- Newly created companies that are dedicated to developing a new product, during the first two years of operation. The determination of the novelty of the product is subject to what is dictated by the laws for the promotion of new industries.
- Extractive industry companies that are in their exploration period and are newly created.
- Private assistance institutions recognized by law that carry out acts for humanitarian assistance purposes, without profit purposes and without individually specifying the beneficiaries.
- The Mexican Social Security Institute and decentralized public institutions for cultural, welfare or charitable purposes.
- Companies that have less capital than that established by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare by branches of industry, after consulting with the Ministry of Economy.
