The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, proclaimed this Tuesday before Congress his “total, evident and unquestionable” innocence in the alleged crime of embezzlement under which the leftist opposition seeks to remove him from office through impeachment.

In a context of increasing violence linked to drug trafficking and popular discontent over the cost of living, what could be the end of the right-wing government is an opportunity for the main left-wing bloc to regain strength at the hands of its leader , former president Rafael Correa, today a fugitive in Europe and sentenced to eight years in prison.

“There is no evidence or relevant testimonies. Rather, the only thing there is is information that proves my total, evident and unquestionable innocence, ”said the president in his defense during almost an hour of speech in the Quito chamber.

With the attendance of 109 of its 137 members, The unicameral National Assembly began on Tuesday the impeachment trial against Lassoin which the congressmen presented the arguments against them followed by the president’s defense.

The opposition ratified its complaints against the president.

The opposition assembly members Esteban Torres and Viviana Veloz led the questioning of the president. Veloz, from the Union for Hope (UNES) movement, close to former President Rafael Correa, was harsh in presenting the evidence against Lasso, whom she even called a “liar.”

There is no evidence or relevant testimonials. Rather, all there is is information that proves my total, evident and unquestionable innocence.

Veloz recalled that one of the main people involved in the Flopec case, Hernán Luque, close to Lasso, has fled the country, and that another of those linked to the plot of alleged corruption involving Lasso, Rubén Cherres, was found at end of March murdered with signs of torture. For this reason, the legislator criticized that Lasso, in his appearance, argued that there was no evidence or witnesses to support the complaints, although the legislator commented that he has many arguments that support his complaints.

On his side, Esteban Torres, the other questioning legislator, from the right-wing Social Christian Party (PSC), agreed that the evidence points to President Lasso and that the impeachment, protected by the Constitution and internal legal regulations, supports the possibility that the president is censured.

What is Lasso accused of?

In power since May 2021, the president is accused of alleged embezzlement in the management of the state shipping company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec).

According to the complaints, Lasso decided to continue with a contract that was signed before he assumed the presidency, despite the fact that there were reports that it was harmful to the State. The contract for the transportation of crude oil with the international group Amazonas Tanker left losses of more than 6 million dollars.

The president has not been prosecuted for any crime in ordinary justice and assured that he filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office in 2022 to investigate the case.

“I am very sorry that from the fragile house of cards that they built for five months, they had no choice but to settle for the weakest card,” said the 67-year-old president, before leaving the Assembly supported by his supporters.

Several hundred people gathered peacefully around Parliament, which was cordoned off by police.

Supporters of the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, demonstrated in the surroundings of the Assembly building, in Quito.

Coming?

This process awakens the ghosts of the political instability that Ecuador experienced between 1997 and 2005, when three rulers who emerged from the polls were overthrown.

Congress requires 92 of the 137 votes to remove Lasso, in a deliberation that could take several days, although a decision is expected before the end of this week.

This is the second time that the ex-banker has been between a rock and a hard place. Last June Parliament tried by direct vote to remove him amid violent indigenous protests against the high cost of living. Congress, on that occasion, lacked 12 votes to finalize the removal due to a serious political crisis and internal commotion.

If he is saved again, Lasso will only have to “see how the country continues down the cliff” by having to govern with an opposition Congress and without communication bridges, constitutionalist Rafael Oyarte told AFP.

Lasso used one of the three hours he had set aside for his defense on Tuesday and launched a range of claims to the opposition headed by a reiterated “I accuse them.” “I accuse you of having abandoned your role as legislators, you do not create laws but destroy them,” he said.

under the sleeve, the president is left with the mechanism of the so-called “cross death”, which implies dissolving Congress to make way for early general elections.

“That is when there could potentially be a social problem, a real instability” due to the power struggles and gaps left by that figure, political scientist Esteban Nichols, from the Simón Bolívar Andean University in Quito, told AFP.

The dissolution was implemented by the Correa government (2007-2017) and would be the first time it has been applied. For Oyarte, this mechanism would be a “political irresponsibility” that would benefit the left of Correísmo in the case of elections before the hour.

“Although it is not certain that they will obtain the presidency of the Republic, one thing is certain: their parliamentarians, who today number 49 out of 137, will raise their seats,” he said.

If censured, Lasso would become the second Ecuadorian president to be dismissed in a political trial after Juan de Dios Martínez (1932-1933) was dismissed in 1933. He would be replaced by his vice president Alfredo Borrero to complete the four-year term.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE