Not everyone knows that From abroad it is possible to apply for a green card or permanent residence to enter and work legally in the United States. But To do this, it is necessary to make a request known as a consular procedure.Below we provide the details of this process and explain what happens once it is authorized.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explains that To carry out a consular procedure, it is necessary to have a petition submitted on your behalf by a direct family member or an employer. This process is also available to those who obtain refugee or asylum status.

However, waiting times for this procedure are usually long because First you need to get an approved immigrant petition and a visa number is available for you.

If your petition is approved, then Uscis will be responsible for sending the positive response to the National Visa Center of the Department of State, (NVC) where you will have to wait for a visa to become available.

Once a visa is issued for you, the petitioner, for example your employer or family member, will be notified that the appropriate fee must be paid and Send the supporting documentation to continue with the process and that your immigrant visa be issued to you.

What will follow is to go to a Appointment at your consular office to complete the processing of your case and immigration authorities decide whether you are eligible to obtain permanent residence.

USCIS stressed that applicants should not contact the NVC directly to find out the status of their petition, they will be the ones to look for them when they have a response. In that sense, they emphasized that The only times you need to contact the National Visa Center is to update your address, if the process was initiated before turning 21 and you turned 21 while waiting, or if your marital status changed.

Once you are granted an immigrant visa, the officer will give you an information packet that you do not need to open, you will only need to pay the corresponding fee. You can then travel to the United States and give your visa packet to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the port of entry where you will be arriving. They will conduct a final inspection to determine if you are admitted as a permanent resident.

If everything goes well, and the authorities approve your paperwork, then You will receive your green card by mail directly to the address you have registered in the United States.

Which foreigners can request a consular procedure?

Uscis reminded that in order to request a consular procedure, which will allow you obtain permanent residence or a green card before entering the United States, must be in one of the following cases: