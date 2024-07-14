In the office of Casper van der Kooi (1990), on the campus of the University of Groningen, it always seems like summer: blooming bee orchids on the wall, colorful butterfly wings, a poster full of flowers. The light blue polo shirt of the evolutionary biologist looks – in his own words – dull in comparison. Many clothes are simply dull, just like most colors in nature, he emphasizes.

CV Heineken Prize

Casper van der Kooi (1990) is a physicist and evolutionary biologist. At the University of Groningen, he researches the origin and function of colours in flowers and butterflies. He is one of the four laureates of the Heineken Young Scientist Awards 2024. The prize is worth 15,000 euros. The award ceremony will be held in Amsterdam on 27 September.

“And that has a function. If you use color to be recognizable, you want to be recognizable in space and time, from all angles, both when the sun is high in the sky and when it is almost down. Characteristic colors can help to recognize other animals, to warn enemies in time that you are poisonous, you name it. It is all the more remarkable that you also regularly encounter dynamic colors in nature. Shiny, shiny, variable colors – wait, let me give you an example.”

And Van der Kooi is gone. His enthusiasm characterizes his work; in June he won a Heineken Young Scientist Award and it was not without reason that the jury praised him precisely for his contribution to the popularization of science. He regularly participates in biodiversity discussions in the media – for example when there is commotion about the advance of ragwort in agricultural areasor when slugs appear too negatively in the news. But above all, he delves into the evolution of color.

“Look, here it is.” He shows a large, stuffed butterfly behind glass. “The Morpho. From the front it looks bright blue, but when I show it from an angle…”

…then suddenly it’s purple!

“Exactly. This is a perfect example of such a dynamic colour. We now know very well how such differences arise, through the structure of the scales and the various pigments, but not yet why that is the case. Yes, to attract a partner or to scare off a competitor, is often said. The more honest answer is: we don’t know yet. We have no idea how these butterflies perceive each other during a courtship dance, how essential gloss or colour change is in this. People often think of pigment when they hear ‘colour’, but factors such as brightness, gloss and saturation are usually at least as important. We also don’t know whether such a gloss pattern attracts or drives away potential predators. We want to study these things now.”

It is disastrous for the flower if the pollinator subsequently flies on to a completely different species

How do you research something like that?

“By doing a lot of behavioral experiments, in special flight cages. The tricky thing is that you have to deal with all kinds of factors, which can be important separately. The speed of the wing beat, the blueness of the scales or the position of the butterfly in space… We want to unravel that by doing experiments with fake butterflies that are, for example, just as blue and shiny, but have a different wing speed. That way we can see whether conspecifics – or possible enemies – react differently to that. And the more we understand about the function of color, the better we can study its evolutionary development.

“We also do similar research with bumblebees and flowers. Insects see much less sharply than we do, it is essential for a flower to be recognized by the right pollinator. For example, by a recognizable color.”

So is gloss bad for flowers?

“You would think so. From experiments with shiny and non-shiny fake flowers, we know that bumblebees have more difficulty distinguishing between colours when there is a strong shine. It costs the bumblebee an unnecessary amount of energy to fly to the wrong flower if there is no nectar to be found there at that moment. And it is disastrous for the flower if the pollinator flies on to a completely different species afterwards, because then cross-pollination can never take place. And yet there are all kinds of shiny flowers, such as the buttercup. The question is whether that could perhaps be an advantage after all.”

For example, I notice that very shiny cars attract many more insects

Doesn’t scent often play a role too?

“In any case, not all species are attracted by the same effects. Moths are often very sensitive to smell, while insects that fly during the day are more visually oriented. It is often a combination of senses. For example, we are now conducting research into wild orchids of the genus Ophrys. These are also called ‘mirror orchids’ because the flowers imitate the pollinator of their choice remarkably well. The wasp orchid resembles a female wasp, the bee orchid resembles a specific female bee… The male pollinators of these species are very choosy and are attracted by the combination of colour and scent and touch. This includes the right curves and hairs: everything must make the males believe that they are fertilising a female instead of a flower. Now we are really talking about a specialist group, but in biology you often gain insight into natural selection through such specialists.”

Have you started to perceive things differently?

“Certainly, I have become much more aware of the attraction of non-natural colours. For example, I have noticed that very shiny cars attract many more insects. Something similar is known about marble gravestones. Hungarian research shows that dragonflies lay their eggs on them more often than average. The gloss effect probably makes them think it is water. I would like to do research on solar panels and insects myself. In flower meadows you have a lot of those panels, and that may create an ecological trap: pollinators would rather be attracted to those objects than to the flowers.”

We have copied some very crazy inventions from the plant kingdom. Think of Velcro

Do we know which colours all insects can see?

“Certainly not. We know very well about bees, for example – ultraviolet, no red – but we are completely in the dark about many flies and beetles. And there are all sorts of other undervalued animals that we have ignored for a long time.

“A student of mine is doing research on the colour discrimination of slugs. If we want to save biodiversity, we also need to delve into that biodiversity, and not just into the popular species. That is why I also like to stand up for plants. They are often undervalued.”

You are currently working on a children’s book about plants.

“Together with my brother, who does the illustrations. I have young children myself and it strikes me that children’s books are almost always about animals, especially the cuddly ones. While there are very exciting stories to tell about plants: they have been incredibly important for the development of life on earth, and we have copied very crazy inventions from the plant kingdom. Think of Velcro, inspired by the seed pods of the great burdock. You can’t start early enough with a love of plants.”