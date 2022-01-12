Thursday, January 13, 2022
What coldness! Muriel scored a great goal in the Italian Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in Sports
Luis Fernando Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel, in action against Bolonia.

Luis Fernando Muriel, in action against Bolonia.

At 12 minutes he opened the scoring against Venezia.

Atalanta continues to enjoy the scoring streak of Luis Ferdinand Muriel. After he surpassed 100 goals in the major leagues over the weekend, the Colombian attacker reported this Wednesday against Venezia in the round of 16 of the Cup Italy.

At 12 minutes into the game, the Colombian striker received a high ball entering the area and lowered it with his left shoulder, then left the defender and the goalkeeper watered with a feint and defined the goalkeeper’s right post with his left foot. Colombian goal

See the both

SPORTS

.
