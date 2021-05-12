ofMichelle Brey shut down

Is it all just a coincidence or are the ice saints responsible for the weather change in Germany? An expert mentions the background.

Munich – Warm temperatures, sun and blue skies: On Sunday and Monday you could enjoy wonderful weather in large parts of Germany. A preparation for summer? Probably, because the summer temperatures have not yet really caught on.

The unpleasant weather in Germany has been back since Tuesday. The signs point to rain and a significant drop in temperature, as the graduate meteorologist Corinna Borau predicted. Like every year in May, the ice saints send their greetings – or is the sudden change in weather not even due to it?

Weather change in Germany due to the ice saints or is it all just “coincidence”?

In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung said Markus Wadsak that you should “not” rely on this old weather rule. Wadsak is the head of the weather department of the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation in Vienna. “Statistically, at the time when the ice saints are on the calendar, we do not see a significantly cooler weather phase that would occur regularly,” said the expert.

The ice saints fall on the same period every year. It starts on May 11th, the ice saints end on May 15th. The fact that it will be colder again in this period in 2021 means that “we will also remember the 2021 ice saints. This is always the case when an old weather rule is confirmed by the appropriate weather, ”said Wadsak SZ and added: “The tendency that we want to believe in these singularities is very pronounced.” The years in which the ice saints brought high temperatures, on the other hand, are quickly forgotten.

“The cold coming this year is a coincidence,” he explains. Next year, Wadsak continued, things could look completely different again.

The ice saints in Germany: old weather rule complete nonsense?

Nevertheless, there was something to the old weather rule, said the weather expert to the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Only the reference to fixed days in a month should be treated with caution. “The ice saints stand for a period that is tricky for agriculture: Due to the sometimes strong sun and warmth, many plants sprout and bloom,” he explained.

The weather rule only refers to the fact that there is still the possibility of frost in May. “You shouldn’t tie this knowledge to the ice holy days in the calendar,” he made clear. Because cold spells are still possible before or after this period.

After the ice saints, however, hopefully the frost and cold will be over. At least the summer forecast for 2021 doesn’t look too bad. (mbr)

