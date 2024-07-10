Washington.- This is the new adage in Washington politics: “Take a cognitive test.”

Political opponents, critics and even nervous supporters are demanding that President Joe Biden undergo testing after his dismal debate performance — even though his doctor said he has passed an annual neurological exam.

Former President Donald Trump, who is only a few years younger, is also making mistakes.

He recently boasted that he passed a cognitive test in 2018 — but got the doctor’s name wrong.

What are cognitive tests?

These are short review tools, a series of 10-minute questions to assess different brain functions.

Two of the most common are called MMSE, Mini Mental State Examination, and MoCA, Montreal Cognitive Assessment.

How reliable are cognitive tests?

They do not diagnose health problems, a bad score is just a warning that you need further testing to see if there is a health problem.

A good grade is usually good news, although highly educated people can do well even when cognitive problems are beginning to develop.

Experts have said it is generally a good idea for older adults to be checked annually for any changes.

What is the difference between cognitive testing and a neurological exam?

Cognitive testing is usually done with “paper and pencil” by primary care physicians, while neurological exams are performed by a specialist.

This is a detailed physical exam. Doctors look at the patient’s speech patterns and behavior, check how key nerves are functioning, reflexes that can be a sign of brain disease, and assess muscle tone and function.

How can you tell if cognitive impairment is a disease or just aging?

Age makes us do things more slowly. We move and think more slowly but we still do them correctly, it just takes us longer.

Examples of a slower cognitive “process” are difficulty remembering a name, number, or specific details under pressure — but these are recalled later.