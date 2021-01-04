Everyone remembers the ‘Alcorconazo’ as the great cupbearer of Real Madrid, with that elimination in 2009 of the Pellegrini group in front of the potters. However, a year earlier, the Madrid team succumbed to another Segunda B, Real Unión de Irún. At that time, Schuster was coaching the league champions and the Basques had Iñaki Alonso, current Alavés B coach, on the bench.

“Dreams are fulfilled with faith and my team has responded more than anything. I feel filled inside by the dedication and the image. It is the moment to enjoy something historical”Alonso said then in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu after the move to the round of 16. The Basque team had just lost 4-3 in one of the largest stadiums on the planet, but it was enough to get through the tie.

In the first leg, the Whites lost at the Gal Stadium in Irún 3-2. A very even match in which Schuster’s men came back up to twice. And on the return leg, Madrid in tow all the time even managed to end the tie with a goal from Raúl in 85 ‘, but in 89 ‘Eneko Romo scored the third in the visitors’ account, deciding the cross in his favor.

At the head of the ship, Iñaki Alonso, current visible head of the Alavés quarry

Deportivo Alavés knows that its subsidiary is in good hands, and its good start to the season, located at the gates of the next phase, proves it. In 2017 the Blue and White team signed the coach to lead Croatian NK Rudes, the club with which it is agreed, and now He is in charge of training the kids who aspire to count for Pablo Machín in the first team. After achieving promotion to Second B, during the season and little that he has been in office, he has achieved that players like Javi López, Borja Sainz, Aritz Castro, Sergi García, Abdallahi, Paulino or Pepe Blanco have played with the elders or have been summoned.

Iñaki Alonso had had little experience in the bench world when Real Unión de Irún opted for him in 2007. A year later, would give a tactical lesson to Schuster’s Real Madrid. “We watched Real Madrid’s home games against Juventus and Malaga to work on their weaknesses”, explained, and added: “We knew we had to score goals, because we couldn’t lock ourselves back, and it was a dream to score three goals on a stage like the Bernabéu “.

“We are going to go for the tie,” said Alonso before the match, without any fear, and he fulfilled it: “Everything we live is incredible. We have done many things to make this dream come true with work, believing in the moments that Real Madrid pressed and it seemed that they were going to crush us “.

The keys to the bell of that Royal Union

Real Madrid had been league champions the previous year with the German coach, but the following season was forgotten. Despite this, the line-up with which the Whites jumped to the Stadium Gal was of a high level: Dudek, Salgado, Metzelder, Heinze, Marcelo, De la Red, Diarra, Guti, Drenthe, Higuaín and Saviola.

In the first leg, Juan Domínguez scored in minute 2 ‘and immediately afterwards tied Higuaín in 9‘. Villar put his team ahead again in minute 20, and Saviola equalized again in minute 53. Finally, Goikoetxea gave the victory to the premises in the 63 ‘.

For the return, Schuster brought Cannavaro, Van der Vaart, Sneijder, Gago and Raúl into the eleven, and Javi García and Alberto Bueno also participated, without a better result. The Royal Union controlled the game from the beginning, when Manu García, now at Alavés, found Abasolo in 13 ‘after Salgado ate a cross.

Raúl, the only Real Madrid player to get some pride, tied in the 36th minute, taking advantage of a sung by Eduard after Marcelo’s cross, but Salcedo made it 1-2 in minute 49 ‘. Real Union became more vertigo and gave the initiative, and Raúl in 50 ‘and Bueno with a great goal in 68’ gave Madrid an advantage. Again Raúl appeared in the 85th minute to avoid extra time and make it 4-2 on the scoreboard, raising the Bernabéu, which looked like a party. However, a header from Eneko Romo in 89 ‘ended the white delirium.

Work of a working technician and of a team with few already active

Since that tie, Some fans remember Alonso, who is only 52 years old, for that surprise he copera, but his resume has been a fight in the mud. Later he managed to promote Real Union to Second, but he descended the following year, something that he traced in Murcia, also facing Real Madrid in the Cup, in this case of Mourinho.

Then, neither in Hurricane Valencia, nor in Compostela, nor in La Hoya Lorca achieved the expected results, seeming to live a stagnation. Alavés opted for him for his project despite those bad experiences, offered him the Junior Division of Honor on his return from Croatia, and now has been in the subsidiary for two campaigns making the perfect springboard for many players to the first team.

Of that Royal Union, which ended up reaching the Second Division and was eliminated by Real Betis in the Cup, it is not possible to highlight only his coach, although after almost 12 years few are still active. Only six players continue to play: Aitor Sanz (Tenerife), Beobide (Real Unión), Manu García (Alavés), Iosu Villar (Atzeneta), Carracedo (SCD Durango) and Félix Quero (UD Llanera).