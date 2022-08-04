Perhaps it is written that Palermo is in his destiny. If, really, Daniele De Rossi were to become the coach of the rosanero – no certainty, but the possibility exists – then the football circle would conclude its tour: the former captain of Roma, on 4 September 2004, made the his debut in the national team, with goals, right in Palermo. Eighteen years later, still there, there could be his official debut as a coach.