Despite the clock running, the impact generated by the publication of the newspaper El Mundo on Lionel Messi is far from over. This Sunday, the Spanish media made public the figure that Leo he arranged with FC Barcelona in his last renewal (2017), which he described as “a pharaonic contract that ruins” the club.

The most shocking number, of course, is the 555,237,619 gross euros in four years that the link stipulates. However, beyond the amount of controversy, the publication of the contract brought to light other points of the agreement.

As is often the case with most elite players, the contracts habitually include clauses, bonuses and extras by yields and other herbs. The renowned program The Chiringuito TV crumbled the values.

One of them is that of “fidelity”, something common today, which “rewards” the player for remaining at the club. This clause has a value of 66,249 462 euros. A figure that Leo will charge the day you decide to leave of the club in “recognition” to the years of service.

The contract that Messi signed with Barcelona published by the newspaper El Mundo.

As reported by the newspaper AS, that amount was included since both Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta charged an amount for the same reason when they left the institution. Nevertheless, the figure was lower in the cases of those other emblems of modern Barcelona.

On the other hand, the variable figures also include some that depend on collective performance, as a payment of fixed amounts for each of the instances that the team exceeded in the Champions League: 1,656,034 euros to qualify to the same, 946,305 to get to eighths final, 1,419,458 if it reaches the rooms, an almost identical value (1,419,461) so much for semifinals as for the final Y 3,548,644 to win the Orejona.

Of course, he did not collect all that money, since in the three full seasons he played under this link, only once did he reach the semifinals. On the other two occasions, he stayed in the quarters.

In the case of La Liga and the Copa del Rey, there was only one premium for winning them. He cashed in two for the local tournament, each worth 2,365,766 euros, and one for the Cup obtained in 2018 that earned him 591,442 euros. That value was the same that he would charge to win the prize FIFA Best Player, which he obtained in 2019.

In both cases, those values ​​must be to the “labor” contract and not to the image, which provides Messi with extra income with the same fixed amount regime (10,822,680) and the same table of variables by objectives.

In addition, it has a bonus for games played, which is charged in the event that the 60% or more of the games of the season.

The table that indicates the clauses and variable income of Lionel Messi in Barcelona. Photo @ElChiringuitoTV

Although many players receive this bonus, in the case of Messi it is considered as a match played each of the games in which he has played at least 45 minutes, when the number required for other players in the squad is 60. In this case, the matches that Leo was lost due to injury also count as games played.

Beyond all these items, the biggest surprise or the most curious thing about Messi’s contract has to do with the independence of Catalonia. It happens that the link had been formed only two months after the referendum in which the majority of Catalans voted for independence from Spain.

At that time, it had transpired that, in the event that the separation became effective, Barcelona could no longer play the Iberian League, which led Messi and the club to agree that in the event that Catalonia became independent, the player I could leave the institution unilaterally.

Finally, the contract details that the club would continue to pay the contract to Messi in the event that the footballer declared in absentia with the Selection (That momentary resignation is remembered after losing the 2016 Copa América with Chile) or was sanctioned by FIFA.

