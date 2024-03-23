The presidential candidate of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, made up of Morena, PT and the Green party, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, spoke this Saturday about the mass kidnapping of people in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

In a press conference from Saltillo, Coahuila, the former head of Government of Mexico City expressed that This is a federal matter. and denied that the matter has anything to do with the electoral process.

“It is a matter of the federal authority, I have the information that 18 of the people have already been recovered and that the CONASE (National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination) for this,” said the representative of the 4T.

Asked whether the mass kidnapping of people in Sinaloa was considered a deliberate attempt to generate uncertainty and fear in the population, in the face of the federal election, the UNAM scientist ruled out such a possibility.

“SoI don't think you have to mix“he declared to reporters.

“These are cases that we obviously regret occur, I do not agree with saying that there are more and more cases of these, or there were more in 2018, they should be measured. You know that all crime rates at the national level are going down, that “It doesn't mean that there isn't still insecurity in the country and that we have to accelerate it.”

He asserted that, as he did in Mexico City, work must be done in two ways: attention to the causes and continue working towards zero impunity.

The candidate of the Morena, Labor and Green Ecologist parties of Mexico warned that it is not a matter of heavy hand, but of justice, which is different.

“Because the heavy hand leads you to authoritarianism, and we do not want an authoritarian Mexico, we want a democratic Mexico with freedoms. What we have to do is strengthen the prosecution and the justice system,” he noted.

And consolidate the National Guard and coordination between all institutions, said the former president of the capital.

Regarding the attack on a concert hall near Moscow, in which armed assailants killed more than a hundred people in Russia, Sheinbaum said that it is always regrettable that these types of events happen.

“It is always regrettable, we are always going to talk, not only because it is in the Constitution of the Republic, about the construction of peace and good coordination between nations, between peoples, and regret what happened,” he said. .