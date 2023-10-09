Monday, October 9, 2023, 09:17
It is clear that chance is the hand that controls the Christmas Lottery. There is no tenth with a greater chance than another of winning any of the prizes in the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. However, the event that stars on December 22 is wrapped in myths, superstitions and all kinds of practices to attract the one known as the Fat Man.
With 2,520 million euros floating around in the drums, it is more than common for participants to actively and passively try to find the most attractive number of the edition. In that attempt, there are those who opt for numbers that nod to a special date or that simply include an ending that has a specific meaning. Be that as it may, it is possible to locate a Christmas Lottery number in LA VERDAD in order to know where a specific tenth is located.
Special Christmas Lottery numbers
Savoring the luck of the Christmas Lottery is within the reach of a few. However, in each edition, the children of San Ildefonso randomly choose a new group of lucky ones. In this attempt to enter the right guild, citizens go to the administrations in search of a tenth that meets a series of requirements: more repeated endings in recent years, beautiful combinations or a composition that symbolizes a specific event.
What if this December 22 the number that touched the year in which you or an important person was born came out again? Even, what if you had in your hands a combination that El Gordo already won in some edition? At times when superstition leads the purchase reasons, resorting to the tenth that El Gordo took at a certain moment could be a good option.
El Gordo in the last 100 years
1923: 18398
1924: 15770
1925: 11519
1926: 17229
1927: 10123
1928:06692
1929:53453
1930: 24630
1931: 24717
1932: 29757
1933:07139
1934:02686
1935: 25888
1936:05287
1937:01165
1938: 36758 and 22655
1939: 13093
1940: 43944
1941:58856
1942:09029
1943: 34545
1944: 33037
[1945:42587
1946: 45590
1947: 35920
1948: 26664
1949: 55666
1950: 45749
1951:02704
1952: 25766
1953:03270
1954: 53584
1955: 50580
1956: 15640
1957: 53414
1958: 33704
1959: 36600
1960:02365
1961: 24964
1962:00675
1963: 19936
1964: 20426
1965: 49873
1966: 48677
1967: 43758
1968: 57150
1969: 59536
1970: 19381
1971: 23238
1972: 42435
1973: 34739
1974: 12176
1975: 47107
1976: 49764
1977: 34571
1978: 15640
1979: 40286
1980: 60076
1981: 23786
1982: 21515
1983: 53288
1984: 50076
1985: 63369
1986:03772
1987: 20064
1988: 21583
1989: 61714
1990: 32522
1991: 47996
1992: 31466
1993: 47884
1994: 49595
1995: 45495
1996: 56169
1997: 43728
1998: 21856
1999: 65379
2000: 49740
2001: 18795
2002:08103
2003: 42473
2004: 54600
2005: 20085
2006: 20297
2007: 06381
2008: 32365
2009: 78294
2010: 79250
2011: 58268
2012: 76058
2013: 62246
2014: 13437
2015: 79140
2016: 66513
2017: 71198
2018:03347
2019: 26590
2020: 72897
2021: 86148
2022:05490
