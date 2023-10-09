Monday, October 9, 2023, 09:17



It is clear that chance is the hand that controls the Christmas Lottery. There is no tenth with a greater chance than another of winning any of the prizes in the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. However, the event that stars on December 22 is wrapped in myths, superstitions and all kinds of practices to attract the one known as the Fat Man.

With 2,520 million euros floating around in the drums, it is more than common for participants to actively and passively try to find the most attractive number of the edition. In that attempt, there are those who opt for numbers that nod to a special date or that simply include an ending that has a specific meaning. Be that as it may, it is possible to locate a Christmas Lottery number in LA VERDAD in order to know where a specific tenth is located.

Special Christmas Lottery numbers



Savoring the luck of the Christmas Lottery is within the reach of a few. However, in each edition, the children of San Ildefonso randomly choose a new group of lucky ones. In this attempt to enter the right guild, citizens go to the administrations in search of a tenth that meets a series of requirements: more repeated endings in recent years, beautiful combinations or a composition that symbolizes a specific event.

What if this December 22 the number that touched the year in which you or an important person was born came out again? Even, what if you had in your hands a combination that El Gordo already won in some edition? At times when superstition leads the purchase reasons, resorting to the tenth that El Gordo took at a certain moment could be a good option.

El Gordo in the last 100 years



1923: 18398

1924: 15770

1925: 11519

1926: 17229

1927: 10123

1928:06692

1929:53453

1930: 24630

1931: 24717

1932: 29757

1933:07139

1934:02686

1935: 25888

1936:05287

1937:01165

1938: 36758 and 22655

1939: 13093

1940: 43944

1941:58856

1942:09029

1943: 34545

1944: 33037

[1945:42587

1946: 45590

1947: 35920

1948: 26664

1949: 55666

1950: 45749

1951:02704

1952: 25766

1953:03270

1954: 53584

1955: 50580

1956: 15640

1957: 53414

1958: 33704

1959: 36600

1960:02365

1961: 24964

1962:00675

1963: 19936

1964: 20426

1965: 49873

1966: 48677

1967: 43758

1968: 57150

1969: 59536

1970: 19381

1971: 23238

1972: 42435

1973: 34739

1974: 12176

1975: 47107

1976: 49764

1977: 34571

1978: 15640

1979: 40286

1980: 60076

1981: 23786

1982: 21515

1983: 53288

1984: 50076

1985: 63369

1986:03772

1987: 20064

1988: 21583

1989: 61714

1990: 32522

1991: 47996

1992: 31466

1993: 47884

1994: 49595

1995: 45495

1996: 56169

1997: 43728

1998: 21856

1999: 65379

2000: 49740

2001: 18795

2002:08103

2003: 42473

2004: 54600

2005: 20085

2006: 20297

2007: 06381

2008: 32365

2009: 78294

2010: 79250

2011: 58268

2012: 76058

2013: 62246

2014: 13437

2015: 79140

2016: 66513

2017: 71198

2018:03347

2019: 26590

2020: 72897

2021: 86148

2022:05490