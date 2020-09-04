Indian soldiers are sitting on the peaks on both sides of the Spangur Gap

When you are watching every movement of the enemy and your enemy also knows this, then understand to what extent he will be dazed by his helplessness. This is happening right now with China. The deployment of Indian troops on all the important peaks at the southern end of Pengong Lake is catching every movement of Chinese troops across the border. Indian troops are not only able to clearly see Chinese military activities across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but have also been able to target them as that area of ​​China has come under the range of Indian soldiers sitting on top.Actually, the tanks that India has deployed are not much away from the Moldo, the Chinese area near South Penggong, where the Chinese troops are mobilized. Therefore, Indian soldiers are able to see their heavy weapons movement clearly. While the troops of India made their alliances on all the important peaks in the southern end of Pengong Lake, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Baokhalai China increased the number of its troops in the area. China also deployed its equipment at a distance of about 20 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He could move further towards LAC, but by doing so he would have come under the range of guns of Indian soldiers stationed on the peaks.Keep in mind that on the night of 29-30 August, the Indian troops gathered their front on the peaks across from Thakung to Mukpari. The most important positioning of Indian soldiers is on the peaks on either side of the Spanggur Gap. This gap is 2 km wide. Since Indian troops are stationed on the peaks of both the sides, every movement of China has come under their watch on this path. Spangur Gap can ensure movement of troops. China has also built a road around it, through which it can also move tanks and heavy vehicles.China is amazed at how India on the night of 29-30 August passed through Pangong Tso, Spanggur Gap, Rezang La and Rechin hills (Reqin La). ), But how did they make their barricades. An official said, “The PLA (People’s Liberation Army) had no idea about it. It has sent additional troops to the Chushul sector, but we are also very strong and absolutely ready there. Not only this, we are fully vigilant in the whole of eastern Ladakh. ‘In the 1962 war, there was a fierce clash between the soldiers of India and China at the southern end of Pengong Lake. In such a situation, Indian troops have gained a major edge in the Chushul region due to the major high peaks of this area. The military forces of China and India are still standing facing each other, including the northern edge of Pengong Lake, and no consensus has been reached in military and diplomatic talks so far. Senior officials said that by expressing objections to India’s entrenchment at the southern end of Pengong Lake, China has expressed a very dangerous intention as the area has traditionally been under Indian troops.

China has been doing tricks for four months

It should be noted that from early week of May, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China started trying to encroach at different places in East Ladakh. The situation became so bad that on 15 June, there was a fierce violent skirmish in the Galvan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and more than 40 Chinese soldiers are said to have been killed. However, after this incident both countries withdrew their troops and a buffer zone was created.