Sweet food Craving for sweet food is common in pregnancy, but have you ever noticed that the baby started moving as soon as it was placed in the sweet mouth. This may be because the taste of what you eat goes to the baby as well. The baby gets taste through amniotic fluid. Babies who like sweet often move in the womb after eating the mother's sweet. This is a sign that your child likes sweet food.

Mother's touch If your baby kicks or kicks when you put your hands on your stomach, then understand that she is liking your touch. Babies especially respond to the mother's touch. You can also put your hands on the stomach to see if your child kicks. If he does, then understand that he has liked your touch.

Mother's voice Children usually start listening in the 18th week of pregnancy. During this time, the child's hearing develops. The infant first begins to recognize its mother's voice. Gradually, the child also reacts on hearing the mother's voice. The child responds if the child likes the mother's voice or feels happy to hear it.

Mother laughter If the mother is happy then the child is also happy in the womb. Apart from the mother's touch and voice, the child also likes the mother's laughter and he responds when the mother laughs. Feel good hormones are released when you laugh. These hormones not only keep the mother happy, but the child is also happy.

Sweet music Some children like to sing or listen to music from the mother's belly. Children learn to distinguish between noise and melodious music. The loud and noisy music can disturb them, while listening to the melodious music, the child's heart is happy. Now if you want to keep your child happy too, then listen to some sweet music. If you like listening to songs, listen to melodious music and songs instead of listening to fast songs in pregnancy. A child in the womb may be frightened by listening to songs with noise and loud music.

Before coming to this world, a deep bond is formed between mother and child. In the mother’s womb, the child’s likes and dislikes begin to be formed. Before birth, a lot starts to happen in the womb of the infant mother and here we are going to tell you what the most joyful children do in the mother’s womb.