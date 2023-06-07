For several years, Colombia stood out in the first places of the World Happiness Report (World Happiness Report) as one of the happiest countries in the world.

However, in recent years our country has fallen on the list and has stopped occupying the top positions.

In March of this year, the list of the happiest countries was published, according to the index. It should be remembered that for the list they take into account factors such as GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, perceptions of corruption, freedom to make decisions, happiness, well-being, conception of progress and generosityamong others.

The social perception after the start of the war in Ukraine, the increase in living costs and the covid 19 pandemic would also have been taken into account.

What are the happiest countries in the world?

With this in mind, for the sixth consecutive year Finland continues to lead the ranking and takes the title of “happiest in the world.” Qualities that have allowed it to remain in this place would be the high quality education that citizens can receive; a social welfare system that allows people to access health, education and housing; great natural beauty and, at the same time, an excellent quality of life; little social inequality and great trust in public institutions and prevention and timely treatment in mental health issues.

In second place is Denmark, which stands out for its quality in terms of employment, education and health, in addition to highlighting one of those with the highest quality of life.

In third place is Icelandwhich also offers opportunities in terms of employment, health, environmental quality and social relations, although it stands out less than the previous countries in terms of education, according to the OECD.

On this occasion, Israel rose five places compared to the previous list. “Israel performs better on average in health, social relations and life satisfaction, but it performs less in environmental quality,” says the OECD. They also have a high sense of community, 95% of people consider that they know someone who will help them in situations of need, for example.

Besides, Sweden -which ranks fifth- would have a great performance in matters of health, employment, education, as well as environmental quality, safety, civic engagement and life satisfaction in general.

In the next five places, and in the top ten, are also Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Austria, with the majority being countries from Europe.

Where was Colombia?

According to the same list, Colombia fell six places compared to the previous year and went from occupying position 66 to number 72. The main factors that would affect the score would be the perception of corruption, insecurity and defense of human rights; in addition to life expectations, health conditions, work and decent life.

