Since the arrival of the Mexican goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoato the salernitana of Serie A at the beginning of 2023, ESPN announced that they would broadcast the matches of the new team of the azulcrema youth squad.
The goalkeeper of the Mexican team returned to the Old Continent after passing through the Ajaccio, Malaga, Grenade Y standard of liege between 2011 and 2019.
In this way, since the beginning of January through the restricted television channel and on its streaming platform Star+ They are broadcasting their matches.
Until now, Guillermo Ochoa records five games in Calcio in Italy, accumulating three defeats 1-2 against Milan, 8-2 against Atalanta and 0-2 against Napoli; a 1-1 draw against Turin and a 1-2 victory against Lecce.
Despite having 14 goals against in five games, the Mexican goalkeeper is the goalkeeper with the most saves in the top five leagues in Europe. With the three saves he made in the last game against Leccein total there have been 26 saves in his five games in Italian football.
After 20 days played, the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1910 It is located in the fourteenth position of the general classification with 21 points. The next match corresponding to date 21 will be on Tuesday, February 7 at 1:45 p.m. when they receive Juventus from Turin.
