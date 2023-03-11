The Oscars 2023 will take place this March 12 and the ceremony LIVE It can not only be seen by TV signal, but also by streaming and even ONLINE. Thus, there will be no excuse for movie lovers to find out first if their favorite film managed to take home the statuette. Although “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time” dominates the nominations with 11 mentions, there is no doubt that the best picture category is one of the most closely fought. If you do not want to miss the award, here we leave you the complete guide.

The Oscars 2023 will take place on March 12. Photo: composition LR/SickPNG

What time do the Oscars 2023 start according to your country?

If you live in Peru, you can see the Oscars 2023 starting at 8:00 p.m. Next, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country:

Mexico: 7.00 pm (central time)

United States (Eastern Time), Colombia, Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Chile, Argentina, Brazil: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

Where to watch the Oscars 2023?

T.N.T. is the international channel for the transmission of the Oscars 2023 in Latin America. Likewise, different chains will do the same for their territories, such as CNN in Chili and Aztec 7 in Mexico. Meanwhile, the Academy will cover the Awards gala through YouTube.

If you live in Spain, you have the option of watching the ceremony in Movistar Pluswhile abc is the channel chosen for the United States.

“Everything everywhere at the same time” is the most nominated film at the 2023 Oscars. Photo: A24

What channel is TNT in Peru?

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).

What channel is TNT in Mexico?

Sky: 415 (SD) and 1415 (HD)

Total play: 435

Xview+: 410 (HD)

Izzi: 610 (SD) and 912 (HD)

Megacable: 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

StarTV: 415

Dish: 370 (SD) and 870 (HD).

What channel is TNT in Venezuela?

TV Zamora: 59 (SD) and 163 (HD)

Simple TV (DirectTV): 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: 601 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Inter Satellite: 242 (HD), 243 (SD) and 1242 (HD)

Inter: 48

Netune: 63.

What channel is TNT in Colombia?

Digital Express Connection: 35 (HD)

DirectTV: 502 (SD) and 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: 400, 601 (SD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: 701 (SD), 702 (SD), 720 (HD) and 1701 (HD)

TiGO: 41 (SD), 42 (SD), 283 (HD), 301 (SD) and 704 (HD)

The 2023 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater. Photo: AMPAS

What channel is TNT in Argentina?