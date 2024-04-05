One of the most important documents when having a credit card, whether Citibanamex, BBVA or Banorteis he account statusso, if you have one, you will be interested know the changes in this role for 2024.

It will be starting next October 2024 when, by official provision, when all the Credit Institutions and Multiple Purpose Financial Companies, Regulated Entities (Sofom, ER) that issue credit cards, will have to provide their account holders with the account statement in universal format..

The goal of having a universal credit card statement is so that users can clearly understand simpler and clearer wayso that it is more practical to know the use given to plastic.

It was on December 29, 2022 when it was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the agreement by which the Credit Institutions and Sofom, ER, the new universal credit card statement format for individuals, as well as the filling out guide.

In this way, the universal format of the credit card statement will have to contain the aspects of banking plastic in a complete, detailed and orderly manner, and among the most notable are the following:

*Information about the payment required

*Period

*Cutoff date

*Payday limit

*Payment not to generate interest

For its part, this new credit card document, whether from BBVA, Santander or Banorte, must also contain estimates of how much the account holder will pay in interest, as well as the time it would take to pay off your debt if you do so by paying only the minimum, or twice or up to five times the minimum. In addition to this, it will contain other data.

What changes will the NEW ACCOUNT statements for Banamex, BBVA and Banorte cards have?/Photo: Freepik

Tips for using credit cards

For its part, in the April 2024 edition of the magazine Protect Your Money, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) gave the following advice to Do not put your finances at risk when using credit cards:

*Do not give the “card”.

*Avoid having cash on your credit card, as it can be very expensive, a commission of up to 10% may apply.

*Verify that the amount you are going to sign for is correct.

*If you buy monthly without interest, follow this rule: what you buy must last longer than the time it takes to pay for it, for example a refrigerator or remodeling your house.

*Use it as a means of payment according to your budget. Take advantage of the benefits that the credit card gives you (miles, points, refunds, among others).

*Never lose sight of it, you could be a victim of cloning or identity theft.

*Save all your vouchers and receipts to verify the correct application of your movements in your account statement, you will need them in case of any clarification.

*Mainly, use it responsibly, remember that it is not extra money from your income.

*Request the sending of your account statement through the medium that best suits you, it is free.