Luis Enrique was wrong in the approach of the match against Japan. Overconfidence betrayed him and the result was anything but good, because although many thought that Spain was on the “easy side of the group”, they are going to have three tough nuts to crack until they reach the final (if it is that arrives). The match against Morocco next Tuesday is one of the trap matches of the World Cup. A game where if you don’t go 100% from minute 1 and go out to speculate, you can leave at halftime with an easy 2-0 against you. It should be remembered that Morocco has only conceded one goal so far in the World Cup, they are a very organized and very physical team. Here we leave you the changes that Luis Enrique must put in the eleven:
Luis Enrique put too much trust in Pau Torres, and as was to be expected, the most tender central defender in the World Cup did not return it. Laporte will return to the starting eleven. He is a player who only with his presence makes the team radically change his mentality. He gives a very big leap in quality both in the ball release and in defense.
Balde had minutes as a starter against Japan, and he did well despite the fact that the goal came partly through his fault. He had one of the best possible presentation letters in Qatar: speed, power, physicality, overflow… But in a World Cup, when the big games come, the big players have to play the games. Balde is only 19 years old and Jordi already has an entire career.
Nico has to get 100% out of eleven. He was not good against Japan, he did not get along with Azpilicueta and he did not manage to get into the game well. Everything will depend on the approach of Luis Enrique. Asensio to accumulate more people inside or Ferrán to look for more verticality on the outside.
