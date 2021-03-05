The Venezuela that Hugo Chávez left when he died on March 5, 2013 is very different from the current one, marked by the mass exodus, poverty, shortages of food and medical supplies, and despotism exercised by Nicolás Maduro and his leadership, with hundreds of political prisoners in their jails.

But the government denies that contradiction and claims to be the continuity of Chávez. That is why this Friday a great military parade was held in Caracas to commemorate the figure of the former Venezuelan leader.

To the rhythm of a marching band, thousands of soldiers marched from the barracks where the body of the former Venezuelan leader rests to Fort Tiuna. “Chávez lives, the Homeland continues!”shouted the defense minister, Vladimir Godfather.

A sector of the Venezuelan population remembered the late Hugo Chávez. (AFP)

Maduro, who defines himself as the “son” of Chávez, inherited the command of the so-called Bolivarian revolution and, although he tried to imitate the style of his predecessor, over time he ended up configuring a new way of governing that the unmarked Chavistas from the current president and dissidents consider a political betrayal.

Although the comparative list between Venezuela then and now could be longer, there are eight aspects that stand out:

1- Exodus

In the first quarter of 2013, Venezuela still received a few Colombians, Peruvians or Ecuadorians who were betting on the wealth of the country, which also has a huge amount of oil.

Today the migratory flow is the other way around and these nations are home to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan emigrants.

Almost 5.5 billion Venezuelans left the country, representing about 20% of the population. Thus, in the last five years, land borders have become places of abundant movement.

Members of the Bolivarian National Guard parade to commemorate the death of Hugo Chávez. (AFP)

2- Poverty

In the first 13 years of the revolution, Venezuela went from having half of its population living in poverty to less than a third, an indicator that was recognized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

At the same time, the government claimed to fight to eradicate extreme poverty, always estimated to be below 10%. Today, according to private estimates, 96% of Venezuelans are poor and 80% live in misery, without the ability to meet basic needs such as food.

3- Legitimacy

Although the late president was designated as authoritarian, the unquestionable legitimacy of his Executive allowed him to do business with the whole world and lead political and economic scenarios. Chávez died in polarized Venezuela that he himself, with his fiery speech, stoked.

Maduro, on the other hand, is singled out for “dictator and violator of human rights” by the opposition and by various national and international organizations. With a president re-elected in a few votes considered illegitimateSince the opposition did not participate, foreign policy is defensive and the country’s financial room for maneuver has been decimated.

Today, Venezuela is isolated internationally.

Nicolás Maduro considers himself the successor of Hugo Chávez. (EFE)

4- Change control

The state founded by Chávez controlled every dollar or foreign currency, as the president ordered it until his death. Just when Venezuela managed the greatest wealth it has ever had, the entire foreign exchange market was under tight foreign exchange control.

Now, Venezuelans handle more dollars than bolivars in the middle of a de facto dollarization that was imposed by force due to the scarcity of national paper money and the constant devaluation of these bills. While Chavismo says that the bolivar is the currency, dollars are rampant everywhere.

5- Insecurity

The year Chávez died, the country recorded nearly 25,000 homicides, according to estimates by the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence (OVV). Crime was precisely the main reason for emigration from the country, although this never generated a diaspora.

The number of murders dropped with a heavy-handed policy, but according to the OVV maintains the rate of 60.3 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the world.

6- Sanctions

Chávez’s animosity with the US “empire” led him to label President George W. Bush a “devil” and oust the US ambassador in 2010.

This enmity did not escalate further until Maduro seized power and, since then, the US has issued more than 400 financial penalties, a policy to which other American and European countries have joined, which has resulted in a commercial blockade.

7- The opposition

The political forces that oppose Chavismo were more united than ever when Chávez passed away. That fact, in the first of changes, revived them in their intentions to put an end to Chavista power.

After electoral defeats, political setbacks and failed bets, the Venezuelan opposition is dismembered, without strength and without proposal, just when the popularity of the government is on the ground.

More than 5,500,000 Venezuelans left their country due to the crisis, violence and lack of work. (DPA)

8- Humanitarian crisis

Chávez’s Venezuela helped with millions of dollars in the development of disadvantaged countries. The inexhaustible checkbook of the oil industry skyrocketed the late president’s popularity as international cooperation increased.

Maduro’s Venezuela requires urgent humanitarian aid because millions of citizens have unsatisfied basic needs. The country went from making millionaire donations to receiving the assistance of the United Nations to try to satisfy the hunger of a society that is experiencing its most pressing crisis.

Source: EFE

DV