The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) of Mexico eliminated this Wednesday the crime of abortion from the Federal Criminal Code by granting an injunction to the Information Group on Chosen Reproduction (GIRE), a feminist and human rights organization from that country.

“The SCJN decriminalizes abortion at the federal level. Thanks to an amparo won by GIRE, all women and people with the capacity to gestate will be able to access abortion services at any federal health institution.”announced the organization through the social network X (formerly Twitter).

For its part, the SCJN indicated said resolution on the same social network. The First Chamber of the Court declared it unconstitutional to penalize abortion in the Federal Penal Code for “violating the human rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate.”

The Supreme Court declared unconstitutional just two years ago, in September 2021, the absolute prohibition of abortion in the penal codes of the states of that country, which opened the way for the unanimous ruling on Wednesday.

However, since then few territorial entities had modified their laws to comply with the criteria of the SCJN: Only 11 states out of 32 had changed their laws, so the crime was still criminalized at the local level..

Based on said sentence, which declared the crime of abortion unconstitutional in the Penal Code of Coahuila, the organization filed the amparo approved this Wednesday.

The organization explained in a statement that, with this decision, any federal health institution, such as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) or Pemex, must provide the service to all women and pregnant people who request it.

In addition, they indicated Health personnel who perform this type of assistance may not be criminalized.

“Having been unanimously approved, this sentence becomes mandatory for all local and federal judges, who will have to implement what the Court has said,” said the feminist organization, which said it trusted the entities to guarantee reproductive autonomy .

oh@SCJN decriminalize abortion at the federal level!

Likewise, from the resolution of the SCJN issued this Wednesday, the federal Congress of Mexico must modify the Penal Code to eliminate the crime of abortion, which was defined as “the death of the product of conception at any time of pregnancy ”, and that contemplated a penalty of one to three years in prison for those who “make a woman abort”, even with her consent.

For this crime, disqualifications of two to five years were also included for doctors who performed abortions.

Thus, as GIRE explains, the decision adopted by the Court two years ago orders that there are no women or people capable of gestating in prisons for abortion, while this Wednesday’s resolution marks the path for true access to abortion in that country.

The project voted on this Wednesday was 267/2023 by Minister Margarita Ríos-Farjat, who analyzed articles 330, 331, 332, 333 and 334 of the Federal Penal Code, which mention the different sanctions for the crime of abortion at the federal level .

In Mexico, to date, only 11 states allowed women the voluntary termination of pregnancy with a limit of 12 weeks of gestation in most laws.

The first law to decriminalize abortion in that country was approved in the Mexican capital, the then Federal District, in 2007. In Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Veracruz it was also approved before the decision of the Court in 2021.

After that first resolution, it was approved in Coahuila, Baja California, Colima, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Baja California Sur and Aguascalientes. With this Wednesday’s decision, the remaining 21 states must modify their laws.

In Latin America, abortion is legal in Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Cuba. In Chile it is illegal with the exception of risk to the health of the mother, rape or malformations in the fetus. In Ecuador, meanwhile, it is allowed if it is a case of rape, as in Peru, where it is also allowed if the pregnancy represents a risk to the life of the woman.

On the other hand, in Venezuela, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, it is absolutely prohibited.

In the world, almost half of pregnancies are unwanted and 60 percent end in abortion, according to the UN, which reported that 45 percent of interruptions are unsafe.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

