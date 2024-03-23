DThe traffic light government has agreed on some savings measures to ease the burden on the budget. A few new rules also apply to parental allowance for children born from April 1, 2024.

Income limit

Those who are among the higher earners will be left empty-handed in the future. One of the main changes is the lowered income limit: at 200,000 euros it ends and receipt of parental allowance is excluded. This limit applies to the joint tax income of couples, but should also apply to single parents “according to the current status of the parliamentary procedure,” according to the Federal Ministry of Family Affairs website. Next year, from April 2025, the limit will be reduced again, to 175,000 euros of taxable income.

Currently – and since September 1, 2021 – there is still a limit of 300,000 euros for couples and 250,000 euros for single parents.

Tax Income vs. Gross Income

For the calculation, so-called tax income is still used, which differs from gross income. While, for example, special expenses, pension expenses or individual allowances are not counted, other income, for example from self-employed or employed work or rental income, is included in tax income. Freelancers are considered self-employed, and the same applies to those who operate a photovoltaic system. When it comes to the question of tax income, it helps to take a look at the last tax assessment.

The assessment period before birth depends on the question of whether the income comes from self-employment or employment. However, the calculation does not change from the previous regulations.

Parallel receipt of parental allowance

Furthermore, from April there will be a change regarding the parallel receipt of parental allowance (basic parental allowance). At the same time, mother and father can only receive parental allowance for one month, and only in the child's first year of life. Previously, parents were able to freely divide the 14 months of basic parental allowance to which they were entitled as a couple. There are exceptions, for example for premature babies or multiples. There should also be an exception for parents of newborn children with disabilities and siblings with disabilities for whom they receive the sibling bonus. In the future, these parents should continue to receive basic parental allowance at the same time. This regulation is expected to be implemented “in the near future,” according to the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs website.

Amount of parental allowance

There are no further changes, in particular there will be no change to the amount of parental allowance: the minimum and maximum amounts of 300 and 1,800 euros respectively remain unchanged.