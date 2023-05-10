The government of USA promulgated this Wednesday a new rule that restricts access to asylum in the border with Mexico and replaces the Title 42a rule of the Trump administration that allowed the hot returns of migrants under cover of a possible spread of the coronavirus.

(Read: What’s next for migrants in the US after the end of Title 42 this Thursday? Expert speaks)

The rule, which will be published this Thursday in the federal register, classifies migrants who cross irregularly as “unfit” to request asylum the border and that they have not requested protection in a third country during their journey to the United States, government officials explained in a call with reporters.

This The new restriction is part of the measures that will govern the border between Mexico and the United States since Thursday, when Title 42 will be lifted, for which up to 2.5 million migrants have been expelled in the last three years.

Hereinafter, the main legal way to request asylum in the North American country will be through the CBP One mobile applicationwhich allows migrants to make appointments with the authorities to present their cases.

(Also: How would the new immigration law in Florida affect undocumented Colombians?)

USA. will offer some 1,000 daily appointments to request asylum through this procedure, a figure that, according to public officials, could be increased “depending on the capacity” of the migration service workers.

Immigrant families cross into the United States from Mexico to seek asylum. Photo: JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

New sanctions for those who break the rule

It will be chaotic for a while

Those who do not take advantage of this process and decide to cross the border irregularly will be declared ineligible to seek asylum in the United Statesunless they have previously been denied in a third country or demonstrate that they have encountered technological or language barriers to access the application.

People who are classified as ineligible to apply for asylum may be deported, They will be banned from entering the United States for five years. and they could face criminal charges if they try to enter again, the officials explained.

(Read: USA: what comes after the end of Title 42, which allows the expulsion of migrants?)

In fact, they also detailed that The US increased the number of deportation flights to countries in the region and also reached an agreement with Mexico so that the neighboring country receives up to 30,000 deported migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba per month.

For his part, people who are arrested crossing the border and those who are given the opportunity to present their asylum case, through a “credible fear” interview, must do so while in detention.

“We have hired and will have ready to deploy some 1,000 asylum officers to conduct credible fear interviews at the border starting Thursday,” another public official explained.

(We recommend: She is Teresa N, the Colombian who would have murdered her partner’s ex-girlfriend)

🇺🇸 | Images from the Daily Mail show the massive approach of migrants to the southern border of the United States: pic.twitter.com/5EVmE42tuW —Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) May 9, 2023

Deployment of more than 24,000 agents to control the area

In anticipation of a “chaotic” situation, the president Joe Biden has 24,000 agents at the border with Mexico to attend to migrants that they take “legal routes” to enter the country and expel the others when a regulation linked to the pandemic expires on Thursday.

“It will be chaotic for a while“, said the leader on Tuesday night, who for months has been encouraging migrants to take advantage of programs that try to avoid a crowd at his southern border.

oe Biden has 24,000 agents on the border with Mexico to attend to migrants who take “legal routes” to enter the country See also Nairo Quintana drops a bombshell and clarifies what 2023 will be

Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Washington time (10:59 p.m. Colombian time) the so-called Title 42 expiresa rule activated during the pandemic that allows almost all those who arrive without a visa or documentation necessary to enter to be automatically expelled.

(You can read: ICC rejects Venezuela’s request: What is next in the investigation?)

The Biden administration is now trying convince migrants to resort to “legal channels”, such as making an appointment through the CBP One mobile application to request asylum at a port of entry, resorting to a family reunification permit or taking advantage of a program that authorizes the entry of 30,000 people per month from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti for reasons humanitarians.

“They are making things more difficult for you“, told AFP Michel, a 35-year-old Venezuelan bricklayer who prefers not to give his last name as he tries in vain to make an appointment through the mobile application from Ciudad Juárez (Mexico).

It ran out of time, but starting Friday it will be active 23 hours a day. In recent months, the US government has alternated between the carrot and the stick. At the end of February proposed new rules limiting access to asylum.

(You may be interested in: Video: woman was beaten by a thief who tried to steal her motorcycle)

Early this Wednesday, it will submit these asylum eligibility rules “for public inspection,” the step prior to their publication in the federal register, according to a government official who requested anonymity in a telephone press conference.

“I cannot speak to the details of the changes that were made, I will point out that they were not significant,” he said Tuesday night.

About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico into the United States each month. See also The four-day work week triumphs in the UK Photo: Guillermo Arias. AFP

Express removals will be ‘significantly expanded’

“We will significantly expand our use of the expedited removal at the border“warned a government official who requested anonymity in a telephone press conference.

And “for the first time in history” the expulsions to Mexico of migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela “will continue under Title 8“, he specified. Migrants of other nationalities will be returned to their countries of origin thanks to agreements negotiated in the last year and a half.

(Learn more: Title 42: What will happen at the US border for the purpose of the measure?)

Migrants on the border with Mexico and the United States

Soon, migrants will also be able to make an appointment at pre-selection centers in Guatemala and Colombia. The idea is to open “100” throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, said another official who requested anonymity at the same press conference.

(More news: The controversial Title 42: what is its impact on Colombian migrants?)

The Democratic president, who is running for re-election in the 2024 presidential elections, believes that it is the only way to deal with migration, because Congress does not agree on a migration policy.

Republicans accuse him of having lost “operational control” at the border and they are negotiating to try to vote on Thursday in the House of Representatives a proposal that would limit asylum and expand the border wall.

In any case, it is highly unlikely that he will get the green light from the Senate, with a Democratic majority, and Biden has already warned that he would veto it.

SANTIAGO ANDRES VENERA SALAZAR

International Writing

With information from AFP and EFE