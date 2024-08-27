The initiative to reform the Judicial Branch “shrinks” the Supreme Court, replaces the Federal Judicial Council and indicates that an extraordinary election will be held in 2025. Here are the details:

The Council of the Judiciary

It will be replaced by the creation of two bodies: the Judicial Administration Body and the Judicial Disciplinary Court.

The Judicial Disciplinary Court would receive complaints, investigate and sanction ministers, magistrates and judges.

The judicial administration body would be endowed with independence and technical and management autonomy to issue its decisions. It would be functionally and organically separated from the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Justice

The number of Ministers would be reduced from 11 to 9.

It is also proposed that the two Chambers that it currently has be eliminated, so that it is the Plenary that hears and deliberates on all matters that reach the highest court. In accordance with the terms provided by law, the sessions of the Plenary will be public.

The SCJN Ministers will hold office for 12 non-renewable years, that is, a reduction of three years to the current period, in order to align it with the maximum duration of other elected positions, such as federal deputies or senators.

The Electoral Court

The term of office of the electoral judges of the Superior Chamber, as well as of the regional chambers, shall be six years, non-extendable.

Presidencies

The presidency of the Court and the Electoral Tribunal will no longer be appointed by its members, but will instead be held by whoever obtains the most votes, and the creation and operation of trusts in the Judiciary is prohibited.

Popular vote

The Ministers of the SCJN, the Circuit Magistrates, the District Judges and the Magistrates of the Judicial Disciplinary Court will be elected directly and secretly by the citizens.

Extraordinary election

There will be an extraordinary election to be held on the first Sunday of June 2025 to renew all the Ministers, the positions of judges and Magistrates that are vacant and the two pending magistrate positions in the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal.

It is proposed to submit to the public a list of 30 candidates for ministers, 10 of them proposed by the President, another 10 by Congress and 10 more by the Supreme Court.

Campaigns

In terms of campaigns, candidates will have equal access to radio and television and may participate in debates in the media, but they will not be able to receive financing of any kind, hire space in the media, and parties will not be able to declare themselves in favor of any candidate.

Campaigns will last 90 days and there is no pre-campaign.

Raffle

The creation of three Evaluation Committees is proposed – one in each of the Powers – whose task will be to receive the files of the candidates who would participate in the direct election of Judges, Magistrates and Ministers, determine their suitability and compile the lists of candidates.

However, it establishes that, in the event that the lists exceed the number of candidates required, the Committees may resort to a raffle to adjust them.

The Senate, in turn, will send the lists to the National Electoral Institute no later than February 12 of the election year.

‘Faceless Judges’

It includes the figure of “faceless judges” to preserve security and protect the identity of judges in cases of organized crime.

Trusts

Prohibits the creation and operation of trusts in the Judiciary.

It also prevents the suspension of regulations through controversies and actions of unconstitutionality and protection.

Vote in states

It not only aims to elect federal ministers and judges, but also 5,025 local judges from the country’s 32 entities.

However, no date has been set.

Local judges

Unlike federal judges, state judges and magistrates would have the right to remain in office indefinitely, after passing through only two elections.

Furthermore, all local judges and magistrates will be able to remain in their positions without having to compete in elections until June 2027, since the reform does not require an extraordinary election.

It is up to the state congresses to decide whether or not they will participate in the extraordinary election, whether they will do so only for some positions, or whether they will wait to renew them all until 2027.

Conditions pension for Ministers

At the end of next October, the acting Ministers who want to collect their lifetime retirement pension would have to submit their resignation, but they would not be able to leave office until August 31, 2025, one day before the nine members of the Court who would be elected are sworn in before the Senate.

Salary

The remuneration received for their services by the Ministers of the Supreme Court, Circuit Magistrates, District Judges, Magistrates of the Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal, Electoral Magistrates and other personnel of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, as well as the judges and magistrates of the Judicial Branches of the federative entities and Mexico City, may not be greater than that established for the President of the Republic.