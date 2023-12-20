After years of negotiations and a hectic night, MEPs and The representatives of the member states of the European Union agreed this Wednesday on a broad reform of the European immigration system which provides for a mandatory solidarity mechanism and stricter controls.

“A political agreement has been reached on the five files of the new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum,” the Spanish rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) wrote on the X network.

Spain, Greece and Italy, three countries highly exposed to migratory flows, welcomed the text, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke of a “historic” agreement.

The reform provides for stricter controls on the arrival of migrants to the EU, closed centers near the external borders to more quickly expel those who do not have the right to asylum, and a mechanism of mandatory solidarity between Member States, for the benefit of countries under greatest migratory pressure.

Thus, the reform agreed in Brussels preserves the current rule, under which the country of entry into the EU of an asylum seeker is responsible for their file.

However, and to help Mediterranean countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece, where thousands of migrants arrive, The reform establishes a system of mandatory solidarity in case of strong pressure.

(Also read: Labor exploitation network that took Colombians to Spain to work under deception falls)

European commissioners explain at a press conference the political agreement reached for the Pact on Migration and Asylum.

This means that the other EU Member States must contribute to alleviating this pressure, either receiving some asylum seekers – a figure known as relocation – or providing financial support.

The reform also provides for a “filtering” system for migrants upon arrival in the EU territory, and “a border procedure” for those who are statistically less likely to obtain asylum. These will be held in centers, from where they can be expelled more quickly to their countries of origin or transit.

(Also: Pro-immigrant associations reject the European Migration Pact in Spain)

This procedure will apply to citizens of countries for which the recognition rate of refugee status is less than 20%, taking into account the EU average.

The political agreement reached this Wednesday must be formally approved by the Council, that is, the forum of the 27 member states, and the European Parliament.

These are the main legislative pieces of the new migration and asylum pact of the European Union.

Asylum and migration management regulations

It is the main piece and should replace the Dublin Regulation, which establishes rules to determine which Member State is responsible for examining an asylum application.

To balance the current system, whereby a few Member States of entry are responsible for the vast majority of asylum applications, it includes a new mandatory solidarity mechanism, as well as measures to prevent abuses and secondary movements.

To help those countries subject to strong migratory pressureother Member States will be able to choose between relocating asylum seekers to their territory or paying financial contributions.

(You can read: Is a ceasefire approaching? Hamas head arrives in Egypt to address a truce in Gaza)

The rule includes a new mandatory solidarity mechanism, as well as measures to prevent abuses and secondary movements.

Regulation on asylum procedure

Establishes a common EU-wide procedure for granting or withdrawing international protection, replacing different national procedures.

It contains rules on the border procedure that allow rapid assessment at the external borders whether applications are baseless or inadmissible.

The objective is to make asylum procedures and return at borders faster and more effective.

(Also: French National Assembly approves the controversial immigration law: what is it about?)

It will allow the processing of asylum applications to be accelerated (up to six months for a first decision) and provide for shorter deadlines for applications that are manifestly unfounded or inadmissible and at EU borders.

Among other provisions, it provides for the creation of reception centers in the country of first entry.

“We are going to need reception centers to be able to serve the waiting areas. They are not necessarily going to be physically at the border,” said the rapporteur of this regulation, French MEP Fabienne Keller (Renew Europe) at a press conference.

Keller insisted that these facilities will not be “detention centers, but rather waiting areas.”

The rule will allow the processing of asylum applications to be accelerated (up to six months for a first decision).

Regulation on crisis situations

Establishes appropriate procedural rules, exceptions and the rapid activation of solidarity mechanisms to respond to crisis situations, like the one that occurred in 2015 and 2016 when more than two million people arrived in the EU.

Provides for a solidarity mechanism and measures to support Member States facing exceptional influx of third country nationals leading to saturation of the national asylum regime.

The rules also aim to counter the instrumentalization of migrants, i.e. the situation in which third countries or hostile non-state actors use migrants to destabilize the EU, and provide for a possible temporary derogation from standard asylum procedures.

López Aguilar, rapporteur of this text, specified that NGOs that carry out search and rescue tasks will be excluded from the concept of instrumentalization.

Reformed Eurodac Regulation

It will make it possible to more effectively identify those who arrive on EU territory, adding facial images to fingerprints, and children aged six and older will be included.

The authorities may register those who represent a threat to security, or when the person is violent or irregular.

A common database will collect more precise and complete information to detect unauthorized movements.

(Keep reading: Why does the Colorado Court ruling complicate Trump's presidential aspiration?)

Children six years old and older will also be registered in the immigration system.

Control regulation

It aims to create uniform rules regarding the identification of third-country nationals upon arrival, thus increasing security within the Schengen area.



Persons who do not meet the requirements to enter the EU will be subject to a pre-entry control procedurewhich will include identification, biometric data collection and health and safety checks, for a maximum duration of seven days.

The specific needs of children will be taken into account and each country will have an independent monitoring mechanism to ensure respect for fundamental rights.

The pact also includes the regulation of the European Asylum Agency, as well as rules to harmonize the protection and rights of those seeking asylum in the Member States, new rules to improve the conditions of reception of applicants for international protection and a new framework for the adoption of a resettlement plan.

This agreement represents a historic failure and a tribute to the European right-wing parties

The idea of ​​reforming European migration policy began to take shape in 2016, when nearly two million irregular migrants and asylum seekers arrived in the EU fleeing the war in Syria.

The reform proposed by the Community Executive chaired by Luxembourger Jean-Claude Juncker did not obtain the necessary support from the Member States due to disagreements over how to apply the principle of solidarity and share responsibilities in the field of asylum in a fair manner.

In September 2020, The community Executive led by Ursula von der Leyen tried to reactivate the reform by presenting a new pact on migration and asylum, which offered a comprehensive approach to strengthen and integrate policies on migration, asylum and border management.

Reactions to the agreement

In the first eleven months of 2023, the Frontex agency reported more than 355,000 crossings through the EU's external borders. Photo: Dimitris Tosidis. EFE – EL TIEMPO Archive

The EU is currently experiencing an increase in irregular migrant arrivals and asylum applications. In the first eleven months of 2023, the Frontex agency reported more than 355,000 crossings through the EU's external borders, that is, an increase of 17%.

Asylum requests could exceed one million by the end of the year, according to the EU asylum agency (EUAA).

For this reason, the head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, praised a “fundamental agreement” for the country, which, according to him, will allow “improving” border management, and “conducting migratory flows in a more humane and coordinated manner.”

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said that with this agreement his country feels “less alone,” and spoke of a “great success” and a “balanced solution.”

In turn, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the agreement represents “an important response” to Athens' efforts for a “strict but fair” migration policy.

At the same time, European reform has drawn criticism from human rights organizations. Some fifty NGOs, including Amnesty International, Oxfam, Caritas and Save the Children, wrote an open letter to negotiators on Monday to warn them about the risk of ending up with “a poorly designed, costly and cruel system.”

Another group of organizations stated this Wednesday that the broad reform of the immigration system “will cause more deaths at sea.” “There is not a single life that will be saved by today's decision (…). This agreement represents a historic failure and a tribute to the parties of the European right,” lamented 15 NGOs, including Sea-Watch and SOS Humanity. , it's a statement.

According to the NGOs, “with the agreement, the EU loses the umpteenth opportunity. There are alternatives to save human lives. We will have to create safe and legal routes to Europe, establish a European search and rescue mission and ensure an equitable distribution of people between Member States”.

“The European institutions preferred the opposite and They opted to actively fight against the rights of those who seek protection, to legalize the violation of the right of asylum by the Member States,” the humanitarian associations lamented.

EFE and AFP