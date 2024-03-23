After having denied for months that there would be one or a successor to his presidential aspiration, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado finally took the step last Friday and named Corina Yoris, an 80-year-old professor and philosopher, as his replacement to face Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections on July 28.

Machado, disqualified by Chavismo from holding any public office, assured that it was the correct decision to nominate Yoris, who He does not have a political career, but rather an academic one. Recently, in fact, she was named a member of the National Academy of Language.

Corina Yoris, substitute in the next elections for the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:AFP Share

The decision opens a number of questions, which go through If Yoris has the strength to pick up the flags of his brave namesake and rally around his name the broad and often divided spectrum of the opposition.

And the other thing is to see what game the Nicolás Maduro regime will allow her, because although she is not disqualified, Chavismo can pull off some process against him, as he has already done with Machado's closest collaborators.

Or, for example, that the National Electoral Council (CNE) – with a Chavista majority – does not approve her nomination as a candidate, alleging “errors” in the process. At the moment, registration can only be done by two opposition parties: the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT).

Share The anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado. Photo:EFE

Machado met Yoris during the commission that organized the primaries that he ended up winning by an overwhelming vote. “That was when I met her (…) and from the first day I was struck by her intelligence,” she said while hugging her during a press conference on Friday and defining her as “the grandmother that Venezuela needs.”

“We are going towards a path of transition and we have to travel it together,” said Yoris. “We are all necessary, no one is superfluous here.”

This Monday is the deadline for the CNE to receive candidate applications. which can be done online or in person. However, only on the 28th will the rectors of the electoral body define whether the candidacies were officially accepted. Until that day it will not be known if Yoris can participate in the presidential elections.

“Today is a great day and I want to take a big step towards victory. We are going to defeat Maduro this year. The regime knows that it is lost, it knows that the people are with us, we all know that we are an immense majority that is growing. The regime intends and wants to close the electoral process and deny Venezuelans the path to freedom, but they are not going to achieve it,” Machado said optimistically during the announcement of his substitute candidate, who was not on the radar of possible replacements.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP Share

Chavismo has tried to surround Machado, not only by disqualifying him, but also by arresting his collaborators. In total, there are eight who are imprisoned. Another seven are wanted by the justice system, which accuses them of being conspirators and of wanting to assassinate President Maduro.

“These two people have been arrested in relation to everything that Emill Brandt Ulloa has confessed,” said the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, referring to the alleged prison testimony of one of Machado's collaborators who led this week to the arrests of Dignora Hernández and Henry Alviárez, from the opposition's circle.

According to Saab, Ulloa would have testified against these people. However, the opposition believes that he was forced to testify against his will.

A risky move?



For analysts, Machado made a master move and revealed the regime's intentions of not wanting a true opponent if they were to disable Yoris. For this reason, the opposition once again called on the international community to be attentive.

It's a very smart and strategic move.

“It is a very intelligent and strategic move that will surely upset the Chavista regime,” says Miguel Velarde, a Venezuelan political consultant.

For Velarde, “It is very difficult for Chavismo to invent something to disqualify Yoris.” Furthermore, it is apparently not a decision of Machado alone, but of the entire Unitary Platform, the parties that bring together Maduro's rivals, since the representatives of those parties were together in the announcement.

Corina Yoris, substitute in the next elections for the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:AFP Share

This move, apparently, then puts madurismo in trouble. And, according to studies from the Delphos survey, at least 85 percent of Venezuelans want a change of government and if he attacked Yoris it would cause the election to be questioned.

“If Chavismo chose to go down that path, it would simply end up delegitimizing an electoral process,” Velarde told this newspaper.

For political analyst and consultant Ángel Medina, the opposition has been fighting for months amid abuses and violations of different rights.

Something that is being demonstrated in this process is that “the rule is that there are no rules,” says Medina, explaining that he makes this statement after seeing how there is a supervening electoral schedule, the non-publication of the calendar, a day of the Permanent Electoral Registry that It shines for its opacity and an application system that now has schedules. “In short, an infinite number of changes and discretion that limits the opposition,” she says.

Anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado (left) hugs historian Corina Yoris (right) after presenting her as a candidate for the presidential elections. Photo:EFE Share

In recent days, after the arrest of his collaborators, Machado asked the international community for “more than good wishes,” ensuring that the regime violated more rights every day, as well as the Barbados agreement signed with the opposition. This pact laid the foundations for elections in Venezuela and, clearly, the ruling party has not respected it. In fact, an independent UN mission recognized this week that Caracas is reactivating “the most violent form of repression” with the new arrest warrants.

The president of the mission, the Portuguese Marta Valiñas, presented a new report to the United Nations Human Rights Council on abuses committed by the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela since 2023, where she highlighted that “the authorities invoke real or fictitious conspiracies to intimidate, detain and prosecute people who oppose or criticize the Government.”

Fear and intimidation



In this period, he indicated, the opposition has gone from a less repressive phase, in which the Nicolás Maduro regime limited itself to creating “a climate of fear and intimidation,” to a most violent period “that is activated to silence the voices of the opposition at any cost.”

For its part, the United States also condemned the arrests of Machado's closest collaborators, ensuring that the decision of Maduro and his representatives “represents a worrying escalation of repression against opposition parties”, the statement says.

There are no conditions to return to the so-called maximum pressure scheme

Washington further adds that “these actions, along with the detention of many other members of the opposition and civil society this year, as well as the continued disqualification of candidates, undermine the possibility of competitive elections.”

Although there are threats that sanctions will be reimposed on Caracas on April 18, Washington was not so convinced on Friday. Joe Biden's administration assured that it is open to keeping sanctions suspended, despite the recent arrest of opponents, according to John Kirby, one of the White House spokespersons.

The United States also condemned the arrests of Machado's closest collaborators, Photo:AFP Share

In a press conference, Kirby stated that Washington is “deeply concerned” by the arrest on Wednesday of Henry Alviárez and Dignora Hernández. Despite these arrests, Kirby said that his country is still “willing to consider sanctions relief” for Venezuela if the provisions of the agreement reached in October in Barbados are complied with.

For consultant Medina, although the elections in the US are also this year and there is a possibility of a victory for Donald Trump, “There are no conditions to return to the so-called maximum pressure scheme”, as happened in 2019.

Specialists agree that the opposition must strengthen unity and support the vote as the way to achieve change in Venezuela. The other is the abyss.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

EL TIEMPO Correspondent

Caracas