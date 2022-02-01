During the past decade, the study of global risks was consolidated. These included issues as diverse as climate change, cyber attacks and rising inequality. Now, the impact of the pandemic forces us to expand that list with others, the nature of which probably reminds us of problems of yesteryear. All of them transcend the management of the disease, they have ramifications that are still imprecise and it is important not to lose sight of them.

In this article I mention five, as an invitation to a broader reflection, open to being completed or corrected, which stimulates the mental construction of scenarios based on what we are beginning to know and not to venture into future scenarios that, during the last times, have left us more illusions than certainties.

The fight against poverty has been for decades the unifying framework of the efforts of a part of the international community, achieving significant successes. Despite them, before the pandemic there were still two great challenges. On the one hand, the poverty of the most disadvantaged countries, which continued to show very little progress. On the other, the largest, made up of hundreds of millions of people from middle-income countries. To these must be added the poverty generated by the pandemic. Data recently compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank (WB) show the high probability that the pandemic will stop two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage. In addition, it exemplifies how the spread of new forms of poverty together with the associated challenges (migration, health, security…) poses both financial and methodological dilemmas when dealing with a phenomenon whose causes and derivations go far beyond the merely quantitative. The regression in the quality of government and democracy. The persistence of toxic and populist leaderships, the electoral profitability of defending one’s own with false promises of protection and easy solutions, and the promotion of ideological polarization or systematic confrontation have become part of our daily lives. This is followed by less mediatic episodes, but just as worrying. The deterioration of multilateralism at a time when we need them most; the practice of rude diplomacy before other countries; and the undermining of essential areas for the proper functioning of society, such as justice, the media or civil society organizations, show this regression and become the best investment to further complicate the need for solutions to the great challenges that arise both at the international and domestic levels. Human security is not experiencing its best moments. The pandemic has been instrumental in multiplying the political, economic or social threats that impact the lives of people in many parts of the planet. To the entrenchment of civil wars such as the one in Syria, humanitarian crises such as the one in Yemen, the abandonment of countries such as Afghanistan or the enormous vulnerability of regions such as the Sahel, we must add the reappearance of new episodes of dissuasion and policies of faits accomplis in places such as Kazakhstan or Ukraine, and the potential for an increase in tensions in democracies that are still weak, inheritors of recent conflicts and with political cultures too susceptible to the rise of authoritarianism, as well as the institutionalization of violence and political persecution. The debt generated by the pandemic is not, a priori, a problem for the most developed countries, but will they be able to avoid a major fiscal crisis? Many governments must reschedule debt service payments and negotiate additional lines of financing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. However, many governments are going to have to improvise a kind of squaring the circle in the face of formidable levels of growth contraction and lengthening economic uncertainty. In parallel, the long list of needs that must be addressed, starting with health in exceptional circumstances and continuing with maintaining sufficient public spending to guarantee rights, reduce high levels of poverty, maintain public services and promote development. Finally, the majority of humanity has had to respond to the enormous physical and psychological burden of the pandemic in the first person, facing supply chain cuts; business closures and unemployment; the reduction of safety and health standards at work; the fall in informality, etc. In fact, one might wonder if, following the trajectory established by access to vaccines, it is possible to glimpse a new concept of comparative inequality in the ability of countries to rejoin the agenda that touched, that of promoting new areas and sectors with a vision of future, with a much greater transformative capacity to reduce poverty, the need to emigrate and have a domino effect on job creation and growth.

Is the international community sufficiently equipped to improvise solutions and deal with the potential for crises of such a diverse nature?

All of the above, secondary in the story of the world today, is part of the map of the coming reconstruction. They are all intimately related and give rise to a random combination of complications that predict unpleasant surprises.

Are we seriously reflecting on these issues and their possible implications? Is the international community sufficiently equipped to improvise solutions and deal with the potential for crises of such a diverse nature? Whether due to fatigue or incapacity, members of the international community are too busy solving their own problems to meddle in anyone else’s. But one of the lessons that we have tattooed from this experience is that we must be much more cautious and more rigorous (also more humble) with both the potential and the limits of what we did not know. Now we must also be with what we begin to know.

Carlos Buhigas Schubert is founder and director of Col-lab.

