In recent years, the mobile device manufacturer Oppo has become one of the leaders in the Mexican market, managing to exceed Apple’s sales during the fourth quarter of 2022, thanks to the strategic agreement that the Chinese company signed with Mobile America to reach the continent hand in hand Telcelone of the largest cell phone operators.

This allowed Oppo to obtain a share within the national market of 12.6% during 2022 while Apple closed the same period with 12.0% according to statistics from Counterpoint Research.

Was it the alliance with Telcel that gave Oppo success? Despite the fact that much of Oppo’s success is due to its rapid entry into the Latin American market at the hands of Telcel and Claro, The truth is that Oppo is a company with 20 years of experience creating the best quality cell phones.

Thanks to the technicality that Oppo has shown since 2004, its products have spread to more than 60 countries and regions around the world. During these almost 20 years, Oppo has cultivated its capabilities and pushed its limits in four transformations that span four different eras in the world of cell phones.

Now with his alliance with Telcel, Oppo has sought to promote its best products. Some of the devices with which it has gained public interest are:

Oppo Reno7

Oppo A77

Oppo A54

Oppo A17

Oppo A57

Which cell phone is OPPO promoting by allying with Telcel