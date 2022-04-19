Aguascalientes, Ags.- The fifth day of activities of the National Fair of San Marcoswhich takes place in Aguascalientes from April 15 to May 8, is full of surprises and here we present them to you.

If you haven’t visited yet the largest fair in Latin America today can be your great opportunity to enjoy live music, mechanical games, cultural activities and the delicious dishes that are sold there.

And so you don’t lose detail of each of the activities That this tuesday april 19 you can enjoy here we give you the Program with the main events that will take place today at the San Marcos Fair. Take note!

Those who enjoy remembering the hits of the 80s and 90s, at 5:00 p.m. the musical groups Pandora Y Custard in the Forum of the Stars.

At the Palenque de la Feria at 11:00 p.m., the Spanish singer will offer a concert Natalia Jimenezwho rose to fame for being the vocalist of the group la Quinta Estación.

Pandora and Flans are presented today at the Forum of the Stars of the FNSM. Photo: Courtesy

In the Forum of the Lake is presented Panther Commissar sharp at 8:30 p.m.

The staging could not be missing, that is why the traditional Fair arrives at the Aguascalientes Theater entitled Goodbye, my Rielero.

In the Temple of San Marcos is presented Saturnine Quintet at 7:00 p.m.

In it Carranza Cultural Corridor Quetzal will be presented at 8:00 p.m., a show that praises folk dance, and at 9:00 p.m. Las Cantadoras will be presented, a musical show also full of tradition.

Now that you know the program offered by the San Marcos National Fair for this April 19, there is nothing left but to wish you to enjoy this fair to the fullest. edition number 192.