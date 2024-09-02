Sollte es in Thüringen oder Sachsen zu Koalitionsgesprächen zwischen der CDU und dem BSW kommen, wird Sahra Wagenknecht mit am Verhandlungstisch sitzen. Das hat die Bundesvorsitzende schon vor den Landtagswahlen angekündigt. Ebenso deutlich äußerte sie sich zu den Bedingungen, unter denen eine Koalition mit dem BSW infrage käme: „Wir werden uns nur an einer Landesregierung beteiligen, die auch bundespolitisch klar Position für Diplomatie und gegen Kriegsvorbereitung bezieht“, sagte Wagenknecht Ende Juli.

Bei der Ukrainefrage sind Kretschmer und Wagenknecht sich näher

Von etwaigen Koalitionspartnern fordert Wagenknecht eine klare Haltung gegen Waffenlieferungen an die Ukraine, ebenso wie ein Nein zur Stationierung amerikanischer Mittelstreckenraketen in Deutschland. Kann und will die CDU diese Erwartungen erfüllen? In Thüringen setzte der CDU-Spitzenkandidat Mario Voigt im Wahlkampf deutlich andere Akzente. Zwar sprach auch er sich für diplomatische Bemühungen in der Ukraine aus, betonte jedoch, es sei wichtig, dass die Ukraine verteidigungsfähig bleibe. Auf Landesebene will sich seine Partei dafür einsetzen, neue Einheiten der Bundeswehr in Thüringen zu stationieren.

Die CDU Sachsen hat ähnliche Pläne: Sie befürwortet Bundeswehransiedlungen und verweist auf Bernsdorf im Landkreis Bautzen, wo ein neues Logistikbataillon stationiert werden soll. Doch im Grundsatz steht Ministerpräsident Michael Kretschmer Wagenknecht in der Ukrainefrage deutlich näher. Von der Parteilinie wich er ab, als er etwa für eine Kürzung der Waffenhilfen an die Ukraine plädierte. Zur geplanten Stationierung der amerikanischen Raketen in Deutschland verlangte er Anfang August eine Volksbefragung.

Übereinstimmungen beim Handyverbot an Schulen

Ein bisschen strahlt die Ukrainefrage auch in Themen aus, die in der Landespolitik eigentlich eine größere Rolle spielen. So spricht sich das BSW in der Bildungspolitik gegen eine „schleichende Militarisierung unserer Schulen“ aus. Die sächsische Landespartei befürwortet zudem die sogenannte Zivilklausel: eine Selbstverpflichtung von Hochschulen, die jegliche Forschung zu militärischen Zwecken verbietet. Im Parteiprogramm der sächsischen CDU findet die Zivilklausel keine Erwähnung. Die Thüringer CDU hingegen fordert ihre Abschaffung.

Bei der Gliederung des Bildungssystems gehen die Vorstellungen auseinander. Die CDU-Landesverbände zeigen sich überzeugt von den bestehenden Schularten der Gymnasien, Sekundar- und Förderschulen. Das BSW spricht sich zwar auch für den Erhalt von Förderschulen aus. Vor allem jedoch will sie sich dafür einsetzen, dass Schüler unterschiedlicher Bildungsschichten länger gemeinsam lernen. Gemeinschaftsschulen will die Partei stärken, Schulwechsel nach der vierten Klasse hält sie für verfrüht. „Längeres gemeinsames Lernen oder spätere flexible Möglichkeiten zum Schulwechsel können ein guter Weg sein, um allen Kindern die volle Entfaltung ihrer Fähigkeiten zu ermöglichen“, heißt es im sächsischen BSW-Programm. Näher an der CDU ist die Wagenknecht-Partei mit dieser Forderung: Handys und Tabletcomputer will das BSW in beiden Bundesländern in Grundschulen verbieten – eine Maßnahme, für die auch der Bundesvorstand der CDU vor einem Jahr bereits in einem Positionspapier geworben hatte.

Der größte gemeinsame Nenner ist die Asylpolitik

Der wohl größte gemeinsame Nenner von CDU und BSW ist die Asylpolitik. Beide verlangen eine Kehrtwende in der Migrationspolitik: Asylverfahren sollen beschleunigt werden, Leistungen für – insbesondere ausreisepflichtige – Asylbewerber sollen einer kritischen Prüfung unterzogen werden und Asylanträge langfristig nur noch an EU-Grenzen oder in Drittstaaten gestellt werden können. Auf eine „atmende“ Obergrenze von bundesweit 60.000 Flüchtlingen, wie sie die CDU Sachsen benennt, hat sich das BSW zwar nicht festgelegt, fordert aber, dass die „Zahl der Zugewanderten sich in einem Rahmen bewege, der unsere Gesellschaft nicht überfordert“. Auch die Einführung von Bezahlkarten anstelle von Geldleistungen, wie sie die sächsische CDU bereits flächendeckend für Asylbewerber durchgesetzt hat, unterstützt das BSW.

Ready to talk: BSW top candidate Katja Wolf in Thuringia next to CDU top candidate Mario Voigt. EPA

The BSW’s demand to consistently deport criminals is being further specified by the CDU in Thuringia. “If the CDU is in government, we will introduce repatriation centers and deportation detention centers in Thuringia,” Voigt announced in August. From these repatriation centers, “direct deportation” is to take place, particularly of criminals and dangerous individuals, according to his party’s election manifesto. On the other hand, both the BSW and the CDU want to put asylum seekers with good prospects of staying in the country to work.

The CDU in Saxony intends to integrate asylum seekers with good prospects of staying in Germany into regular employment more quickly. The CDU in Thuringia wants to initially oblige asylum seekers to do community service as a “preparation for the primary labor market.” The BSW is pursuing the same plan. Asylum seekers should “take on simple tasks and thereby give something back to society,” demand both BSW state parties.

The debt brake divides the parties

The BSW is calling for pensions under 2000 euros to be tax-free, and the party wants to increase the minimum wage to 14 euros. Neither of these is mentioned in the CDU programs; instead, the state associations are calling for the federal government to abolish the citizen’s allowance. A new basic security should provide more incentives to work, according to the Thuringian CDU in its election program: “Those who work must have more than those who do not work.”

Although Wagenknecht has spoken out against cuts in social benefits in principle in the past, she also wants to campaign for a reform of the citizen’s allowance at the federal level. Wagenknecht supports a more rigorous reintegration of citizen’s allowance recipients into the labor market, as demanded by the CDU: “Above all, the unemployed should be offered useful qualifications and then also be compulsory,” said the BSW head in March.

The BSW is critical of the debt brake and wants to abolish the debt brake enshrined in Saxony’s constitution. BSW top candidate Sabine Zimmermann said in July: “The biggest problem in Saxony is a rusted investment brake.” The Saxon CDU, on the other hand, wants to stick to the ban on new debt and writes in its election manifesto: “We only spend the money that we have previously earned.”

For broadcasting reform, against gender language

The CDU and BSW want to reform public broadcasting. The BSW Saxony, in agreement with both CDU state parties, rejects an increase in broadcasting fees. Instead, the CDU wants to make broadcasting in both states more efficient and transparent. The BSW does not think this goes far enough: In Saxony and Thuringia, the party wants to set up inquiry commissions in the state parliament to examine broadcasting for its political neutrality. “Especially since the Corona pandemic, some of the reporting by public media has had to deal with the accusation of one-sided reporting,” write the BSW state parties in their election manifestos. This skepticism also applies to the one-sided media portrayal of the causes of the Ukraine war.

Elsewhere, the overlap is even greater: “We reject cancel culture, wokeness and the disciplining of unpopular opinions based on a misunderstood sense of political correctness, as well as compulsive genderization,” says the Thuringian CDU’s election manifesto. It is calling for a gender ban in public administration and schools, as the CDU-led government in Saxony has already implemented. The BSW in Thuringia sees things similarly and wants to ban gender language at least in schools. Wagenknecht described gender language as “ugly and against the rules” half a year ago. “I am in favor of a gender ban in schools and public institutions,” said the federal chairwoman in April.

How the parties want to deal with the past

The BSW and the CDU have opposing views on the protection of the constitution. The BSW wants to restrict the powers of the state protection of the constitution authorities and exercise greater control, the CDU wants to expand them. According to their plans, the authorities should be allowed to carry out online searches of terror suspects and extremists. The CDU also wants to focus more on left-wing extremism in both states. In Thuringia, the CDU plans to close “knowledge gaps about life in the GDR” and to deal with SED injustice. In Saxony, the CDU even wants to set up a special chair for this purpose.