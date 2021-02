Dr. Sergey Agapkin, host of the program “On the Most Important”, answers our readers’ questions about health…

Stomatitis occurs as a result of decreased immunity, hormonal fluctuations, emotional turmoil, vitamin deficiency, anemia, the use of antibiotics that destroy their own oral flora. In all these cases, yeast-like fungi colonize the oral cavity. To find out the cause, see an immunologist, dentist and do a culture from the oral cavity.