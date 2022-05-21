As waves of new coronavirus strains circulate around the world, one thing has become clear: human immunity against the virus fades over time.

To maintain durable protection against the virus that causes Covid-19, scientists are working day and night to develop next-generation vaccines. But some of the nuances of why and how immunity against Covid-19 disappears remain a mystery.

The sharpest dips in immunity — which occur around four to five months after vaccination and up to eight months after infection, but can vary — are against Covid-19 symptoms, getting infections and getting sick. Protection against serious outcomes, hospitalization, and death remains much greater over a longer period of time, but even this declines to some degree, especially for the elderly and those with compromised immune function.

Since the early days of the pandemic, scientists have known that the coronavirus carries a structure called a spike protein and uses this crown of thorns to enter the cells it attacks. Our Covid-19 vaccines create antibodies to these spike proteins that bind to the virus’s docking sites, preventing them from infecting our cells.

However, our safety net against the virus is wearing thin, in part because the virus is shifting like a fugitive wearing a disguise — picking up mutations that change the shape of its spikes in ways that make it less recognizable to our immune system.

But there is another piece of the immunity puzzle that scientists are urgently trying to solve, and that is whether part of this drop in our protection could be a result of the mRNA technology used to build some Covid-19 vaccines, such as those developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which were the first in the world to use this platform.

“Some vaccine platforms offer a high degree of protection, but the durability is not very long,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci said the mRNA platform could be one of them. In clinical trials, the new mRNA vaccines have proven surprisingly good at protecting people against illness, hospitalization and death, at least in the short term. Fauci said that mRNA vaccines also have other advantages. It is relatively quick and easy to redesign them for better protection against new variants, for example.

“We got a great platform with mRNA,” Fauci said. “But let’s try to be better. Because our experience, perhaps, is peculiar to the coronavirus, but I doubt it, is that the durability of the response can be better.”

‘We have to get better platforms’

To be fair, Fauci said we won’t know how long immunity induced by these types of vaccines can last until the mRNA is used to make vaccines against a different type of pathogen, perhaps one that doesn’t change as much as SARS-CoV-2. , the virus that causes Covid-19.

Definitive answers can take years.

In the meantime, he said, we can’t wait. We need to improve vaccines if we are to keep Covid-19 under control.

“We have very good vaccines, but we need to get better platforms and immunogens, perhaps with adjuvants that allow us to have a longer duration of protection,” Fauci said. Adjuvants are extra ingredients in vaccines that help them work better.

Other experts agree.

Deepta Bhattacharya directs a laboratory at the University of Arizona, where she studies the lifespan of plasma cells, a type of long-lasting cell that produces protective antibodies. He is also interested in how various vaccine technologies influence the persistence of these cells in our bodies.

What we can say after more than a year of experience with mRNA vaccines is that their protection starts out high, but seems to fade faster than the immunity that remains after a Covid-19 infection, according to Bhattacharya.

In a large study of over 35,000 healthcare workers in the UK, compared to those who were not vaccinated, those who received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine were around 85% less likely to contract a Covid-19 infection. 19, through about two and a half months after the second dose. But in six and a half months, that protection against infection had dropped to about 51%.

The follow-up period for the study was from 7 December 2020, when vaccines were first given to healthcare workers in the UK, to 21 September 2021, so it does not include Omicron infections.

Healthcare workers with two doses of the adenoviral vector vaccine Astrazeneca were about 58% less likely to contract a Covid-19 infection compared to those who were not vaccinated, about two and a half months after vaccination, but the efficacy of this vaccine appeared to decrease. increase over time, reducing the risk of infection by more than 70% about seven months after a second dose.

Healthcare workers who contracted a Covid-19 infection, most of them occurring in March 2020, before the era of vaccines, were initially about 86% less likely to be reinfected, and that protection lasted up to a year. After a year, it dropped to about 69% in workers who were not vaccinated, which was still better than protection with mRNA vaccines alone.

Workers who caught Covid-19 and went on to be vaccinated had the best protection of all, more than 90% lower risk of getting Covid-19 again, and this combined protection remained high for the duration of the study, which was more than 9 months.

This evidence and other studies, Bhattachayra said, suggest that our immunity against Covid can be tuned to last longer.

“I think it’s fair to ask for more of our vaccines and for them to maintain that protection longer,” said Bhattachayra.

“I think there’s still very clearly room for improvement because there are certain vaccines that do better” in terms of durability, he said. “There is no doubt about it.”