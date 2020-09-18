To answer your question, I have to explain beforehand what space-time is. It is a concept that combines space and time in a single continuum that contains all the events that take place in the universe. This means that the cosmos is considered as a four-dimensional space-time, the three space-time plus the time. Those four dimensions are combined, although they are still somewhat different in nature.

According to the General Theory of Relativity, gravity is a geometric characteristic of space-time, that is, gravitational effects are a consequence of the shape of space-time. If space-time is curved, the objects it contains will move affected by that curvature and we can say that they are affected by gravity. Since everything is contained in space-time, everything feels gravity and, therefore, moves taking into account its curvature.

But of course, with this explanation another question arises: what does space-time curve? And the answer is that the cause of the curvature of space-time is the energy it contains. We can make an analogy by thinking of spacetime as a trampoline. This bed curves when we put a ball on it. Thus we can understand that the movement of a planet around a star like the Sun is the movement of the planet falling down by the curvature of the trampoline, without the need to speak of a distant force exerted by the star.

“Spacetime tells matter how to move, matter tells spacetime how to bend”

But let’s go further because you should also know that all energy bends space-time and that the way in which it bends depends on the nature of the energy and the characteristics of its distribution.

What happens then is that the relationship between the shape of space-time (and therefore gravity) and energy goes in both directions. The American theoretical physicist John A. Wheeler summed it up in a way that seems very graphic to me: “Spacetime tells matter how to move, matter tells spacetime how to bend.”

If we want to know how much energy is in a volume and how space-time curves, we need to know many characteristics of its distribution. To describe all this information mathematically in a simple way we use a mathematical object that we call the energy-moment tensor. This mathematical object contains all the gravitational information of the energy in a way that is useful for any observer regardless of its movement.

If we think of a distribution of particles in a volume, its energy-moment tensor is built by combining the information of the mass of the particles (necessary to know their energy) and their moment or momentum (which is the mass times the speed) . But we can also think of regions in which there are not one or more particles, but there is energy. For example, the electromagnetic field, which gives electromagnetic properties to a region of space, also has associated energy and momentum.

In general, the energy-moment tensor of a region contains information on the energy density, its fluxes, the pressures in all directions and the stresses in that volume. Thus, gravity is caused by all these characteristics of energy distributions.

The energy-momentum tensor is the mathematical object that is directly related to the characteristics of the geometry of space-time in the celebrated Einstein equations, which relate matter to geometry. And it helps us to find out the curvature of space-time, that is, gravity, which causes the existence in that space-time of certain energy.

Prado Martin Moruno She is a doctor in Physics, assistant professor in the Department of Theoretical Physics at the Complutense University of Madrid.

Question sent via email by Jose Rubio

We respond is a weekly scientific clinic, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), those that answer those doubts. Send your questions to [email protected] or on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro