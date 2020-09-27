The Armenian authorities declared martial law and general mobilization. The reason was the events in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was announced on his Facebook page Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan… He called on all personnel to report to the territorial military commissariats.

Earlier, the authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic announced martial law and the mobilization of men over the age of 18.

At the moment, the parties continue to bring mutual accusations to each other for unleashing the conflict.

Why did the conflict escalate in Nagorno-Karabakh?

The aggravation of the conflict became known on the morning of September 27. Then the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said that the armed forces of Azerbaijan launched an offensive in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh. He added that the Defense Army is coping with the current situation.

In turn, Azerbaijan said that at about 05:00 Moscow time, Armenia began intensive shelling at the positions of the Azerbaijani army. The enemy’s actions also affected populated areas, as a result of which there are casualties and wounded among the population. In the future, the command of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces decided to start a counter-offensive operation along the entire line of contact. Tank units and rocket and artillery troops, aviation and drones take part in the battles.

According to the Armenian authorities, the armed forces of Azerbaijan are attacking settlements and the capital of the unrecognized republic, Stepanakert. Also, representatives of the country’s Ministry of Defense said that they managed to shoot down three helicopters and several drones, as well as knock out several Azerbaijani tanks. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan denied this information.

Further Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov reported that the country’s Armed Forces are conducting successful counter-offensive operations in Karabakh. According to him, the enemy “completely retreats.”

How did Russia react to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh?

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to immediately cease fire and begin negotiations to stabilize the situation. This is stated in a statement issued by the ministry on September 27.

As TASS told official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “Conducts intensive contacts to induce the parties to cease fire and begin negotiations to stabilize the situation.”