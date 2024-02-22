Phase I of the atmospheric environmental contingency due to ozone continues in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, as reported by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe).

This is due to the persistence of unfavorable conditions, with ozone levels reaching 167 ppb in recent hours, and it is anticipated that these adverse conditions will persist in the coming hours.

Meteorological models indicate that the high pressure system in the center of the country will persist until tomorrow, which will lead to high levels of solar radiation, atmospheric stability and weak winds, factors conducive to the formation of ozone.

As a result, tomorrow's air quality is forecast to be poor to very poor in the ZMVM.

The CAMe pointed out that in accordance with the Programs to Prevent and Respond to Atmospheric Environmental Contingencies in the ZMVM, established by the Governments of Mexico City and the State of Mexico, it has been decided to maintain Phase I of atmospheric environmental contingency due to ozone.

The measures implemented have the main objective of protecting the health of the population and reducing the emission of pollutants.

The CAMe stated that it will continue to monitor air quality and meteorological conditions in the ZMVM and will issue a bulletin tomorrow, Friday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m. to keep the population informed about the evolution of the situation.

What cars do not circulate in CDMX and Edomex

On Friday, February 23 They must suspend their circulationfrom 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., private use vehicles with verification hologram 2.

Furthermore, private use vehicles with type 1 verification hologram whose last numerical digit is 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 0as well as those whose registration is made up only of letters.

Also, US vehiclesor individual with verification hologram “0 and 00”, blue gummed, plate termination 9 and 0 .

Units that do not carry a verification hologram will also not be able to circulate.such as old, demonstration or transfer vehicles, new ones, those with a tourist pass, foreign plates or with plates made up of letters, the same restriction applies to them as to vehicles that carry hologram “2”.

There will be a restriction on the circulation of 50 percent of the LP gas distribution units to stationary tanks that do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose registration termination is PAR.

Local or federal cargo vehicles stop circulating between 6:00 and 10:00, with the exception of those that are in the CDMX or EDOMEX Self-Regulation Program.

Meanwhile, taxis with a verification hologram “0”, “1” or “2” that must stop circulating in accordance with the previous provisions will be restricted to circulation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.