Choose a university major It is not easy, there are many things at stake, from your tastes to the future that that degree or engineering offers you. In the digital age new professions have been created and this is the list of those who will have a better future.

According Technology advances, new professions emerge aimed at the development, analysis and specialization in web content, which will be more in demand in the 2030s, so it is the perfect time for you to start studying and be one of the first experts on the subject.

Although there are a series of digital professions that are emerging, based on computer and telecommunications technologies, which involve a wide range of devices, tools, data transmission networks and resources, only Some of them offer better prospects from a work point of view.

What career to study in the digital age: Professions with a future

In the digital age, professions that involve the regular use of computers, the Internet and remote connections are undergoing an unprecedented transformation.

By the year 2030 and beyond, these are the digital professions that are emerging as the most in demand and with the greatest growth potential, according to Juan Bernardo Lince, director in Barcelona (Spain), of the prestigious training school for digital professionals Le Wagon (LW) .

Web designer, one of the most in-demand professions (Photo: Le Wagon)

Web developer: Knowledge of programming and the ability to develop software, websites, mobile applications and other digital products will continue to be highly sought after. This skill is essential for creating and optimizing a company’s online presence.

Data Analyst: The explosion of data in the digital age has generated a growing need for experts in information analysis. These professionals are instrumental in identifying patterns, making informed decisions, and solving problems using data.

Digital professions are experiencing great growth (Photo: Le Wagon)

Data Science Expert (Data Scientist): These professionals are responsible for converting data into valuable information for business decision-making. They identify trends, patterns and connections in massive data sets.

Data Engineer (Data Engineer): Their role consists of designing, maintaining and optimizing the infrastructure and systems that allow data to be accessed, collected and managed. His work ensures that data is converted into usable information.

Computer programming is at the base of digitalization (Photo: Le Wagon)

Business Intelligence Analyst (Business Intelligence): These professionals analyze financial data and market information to help organizations identify patterns and trends that can influence their operations and strategies.

Cloud Architect: With the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), these experts oversee the strategy and operation of cloud computing technology, ensuring its efficiency and security.

Juan Bernardo Lince, head of Le Wagon, in Barcelona, ​​Spain (Photo: Le Wagon)

Blockchain Specialist: Blockchain technology is used not only in cryptocurrencies but also in various business applications. Blockchain specialists are essential to integrate this technology into processes and ensure their security.

UX Designer and Product Development: These professionals focus on improving the user experience in the digital environment. They design intuitive and friendly digital products, as well as reinvent existing ones.

Many young professionals are ‘digital nomads’ (Photo: Le Wagon)

Digital Marketing Specialist: Responsible for planning digital marketing campaigns, including web strategies, SEO/SEM, email marketing and social networks. Additionally, they measure results and adjust strategies accordingly.

Cybersecurity Expert: In an increasingly digitalized world, these professionals are crucial to protecting networks and computer systems from cyber threats and attacks, investigating security incidents and developing prevention measures.

(With information from Ricardo Segura / EFE)