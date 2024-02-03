What career far from music did Milagros Díaz, by Corazón Serrano, study, and why didn't she finish it?

Milagros Díaz, the new voice of Corazón Serrano, is a living example of how passion can change the course of our lives. Originally from Lima, with roots in Cajamarca, she immersed herself in the world of music from a very young age, leaving behind a career that had little to do with the stage. Since his childhood, Díaz showed an innate interest in cumbia, with Corazón Serrano being one of his favorite groups. His decision to prioritize what he loves most was not easy. Although now her commitment is to dedicate herself completely to music, she previously studied a branch other than the arts.. She told what happened and the reason for her important determination

Who is Milagros Díaz, new vocalist of Corazón Serrano?

Milagros Diaz, At 18 years old, he represents the new talent of Corazón Serrano, one of the most popular cumbia groups in Peru. Before joining this group, Díaz was part of La Bella Luz, where he left an indelible mark thanks to his voice and charisma. Her love for music and her determination led her to be part of the Piura group, thus fulfilling one of her biggest dreams since she was a child.

Milagros Díaz at one of her concerts. Photo: Instagram/Milagros Díaz

Why did Milagros Díaz leave La Bella Luz?

At the end of January 2024, the young singer published a statement on her Instagram account, in which she announced her definitive retirement from the La Bella Luz Orchestra, where he worked for three years. She explained that she had to take new directions, which is why she made that decision.

“I am writing to inform you that, as of today, I am no longer a member of the La Bella Luz Orchestra. Likewise, I am grateful for all the beautiful moments shared. I will always have gratitude and respect for the years of work, teachings and friendship that you have given me.” “, he stated.

Milagros Díaz explains the reasons for her departure from La Bella Luz. Photo: Instagram/Milagros Díaz

“The main reason is a new project that I have decided to undertake, very soon I will let everyone know the surprises that are coming. Hoping to receive the support of all of you in this new stage of my artistic life,” he explained.

What degree did Milagros Díaz study and why did she not finish it?

miracles He began his higher education in a career that, although noble and of great importance, was far from what he is dedicated to now: music. Her decision not to finish this degree was not easy, but she was motivated by a deep desire to follow what she was passionate about, convinced that her place was on stage, illuminating everyone with her voice and presence. those who listen to it.

However, the performer does not rule out, in the future, finishing what she left pending, but she is clear that her goal is to continue growing artistically: “I was studying Initial Education, but due to time and work I have not been able to continue with it. “Now I want to dedicate myself 100% to my (musical) career.”he revealed in an interview with our media.

