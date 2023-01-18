Richard Acuna, Brunella Horna’s brand new husband, is a character who has given much to talk about in politics and show business. His wedding with the host of “América hoy”, held on January 7, is still a topic of conversation due to all the details that have been revealed, such as the platform shoes worn by the son of César Acuña. However, the Acuña-Horna couple share something in common: both have studied the same university degree.

What career did Richard Acuña study?

Richard Acuña, like Brunella Horna, studied Business Administration. Being the son of César Acuña Y Carmen Rosa Nunez Camposformer congressmen and businessmen who founded the university consortium that includes the Cesar Vallejo University, Señor de Sipán University and the Autonomous University of Peru, needed an academic training that would allow them to manage the legacy of their parents.

For this reason, in 2007, at the age of 23, and with two years left to finish his degree, Richard Acuña assumed the position of UCV Administration and Finance Manager and would later be named general manager.

Subsequently, Richard Acuña received a new academic degree by completing a master’s degree in Soccer Business and Administration, which would help him in the management of the César Vallejo University Sports Club, a soccer team that currently plays in League 1.

Richard Acuña studied Business Administration, like Brunella Horna. He finished his studies before running for the Congress of the Republic. Photo: composition LR

In which universities did Richard Acuña study?

Former APP congressman Richard Acuña completed university studies in Business Administration at the César Vallejo University (UCV), from 2004 to 2009.

In 2005, 21-year-old Richard Acuña was appointed vice president of the César Vallejo sports club. However, he did the master’s degree in Soccer Business and Administration seven years later, from 2012 to 2013, at the San Ignacio de Loyola University (USIL), a study house considered in the ranking of the 10 best private universities, according to the Superintendency National Higher Education (Sunedu).

Richard Acuña also completed an MBA (Master of Business Administration), that is, a master’s degree designed to manage senior management positions, at the University of Miami (University of Miami), in the United States.

MBAs usually last 18 months, and according to the information available, Brunella Horna’s husband did it before starting his political career as a congressman of the Alliance for Progress (APP), during the 2011-2016 parliamentary period.

How much will the ring that Richard Acuña bought have cost?

The show host and the former parliamentarian said yes in style on January 7, at one of the most expensive weddings in the local show. The “Love and Fire” program did an exhaustive investigation to reveal the costs of the marriage.

According to the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program, he reported that the rings of the husband and wife Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna would not drop below $1,000.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña sealed their love on January 7, 2020. Photo: Instagram Brunella Horna.

How much did Richard Acuña’s flashy shoes cost?

The wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, which took place on January 7 in a mansion in La Molina, captivated more than one because of the luxuries it had; However, the politician’s platform shoes also drew attention.

The son of Cesar Acuna He caught the eye for his change shoes. And it is that Brunella Horna’s husband was caught wearing platform shoes, footwear that she would have chosen to be able to see herself a few centimeters taller.

Apparently it would be street style tennis, an exclusive black and white model of the Prada brand. When entering the official website of the company, the cost of these can be appreciated, which you can obtain for a total of 1,000 dollars, a figure that converted to soles is more than 3,800. However, it is not the first time that the politician has been seen wearing designer clothes.

Richard Acuña: the price of the shoes he wore at his wedding with Bruella Horna. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Instarandula

How tall are Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna?

Brunella Horna is 1.70 m tall, while her husband, former congressman Richard Acuña, is 1.60 m. That is, the model takes 10 centimeters.

On the other hand, the Chiclayana is very careful that the difference in height with the former congressman is not noticeable in the photographs, even in several images she appears sitting and her boyfriend standing.

Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna made their relationship official in 2018. Photo: composition LR/Brunella Horna/Instagram

The first dance of Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna as spouses

The model and the son of the businessman César Acuña were among the happiest when they gave their first dance as husband and wife. On the dance floor Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna they showed their jubilation in front of all the guests.