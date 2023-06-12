Nelly Rossinelli is a new face for many, but not for those who have an account TikTok, Well, before “The Great Chef: Famous”, the “Mom of the Pericotitos” already had an audience that followed in his footsteps on said social network. The now kitchen jury managed to form a community on the aforementioned platform when she showed how she made lunch boxes for her two children. That delighted the moms who followed her advice to make a creative but, above all, nutritious snack. In this sense, it did not take long for a producer to become interested in her profile and thus she became part of the culinary reality show.

As expected, the public was amazed at his tips and cooking skills, since the fact that he does not have a professional title does not discredit his good seasoning. So, What profession does Nelly have? Find out all the details below.

Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías are the judges of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”

Who is Nelly Rossinelli?

Nelly Rossinelli is a influencers and creator of content on digital platforms. She is known for uploading videos on how to prepare nutritious lunch boxes for her two youngest children and she even gave advice on how to replace a certain supplement with something healthier. She began recording herself every morning in the kitchen of her house with an enviable attitude and energy, which caused the public to sympathize with her immediately.

In the same way, the Peruvian has more than 600,000 followers on her Facebook account. TikTok and other digital platforms that are on the rise. This is also due to his participation in “The Great Chef: Celebrities” as a judge.

What profession does Nelly Rossinelli, jury of “The great chef: celebrities” have?

Despite being on the jury in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Nelly Rossinelli has not studied a gastronomic career, but she does have other professions. The influencer has a degree in Business Administration with a specialty in Marketing, But that is not all. The ‘Mother of the parrots’ is also cabin crew and, on more than one occasion, he has described it as his passion.

Although there is not much detail about her studies in this area, she showed in a TikTok that she had been approved to get the position and left a message to her followers not to stop fighting for her dreams, because at 39 she was going to be a cabin crew member for the first time. It is worth mentioning that she was also a children’s entertainer, which explains her great fluidity in expressing herself before the public.

Why doesn’t Nelly Rossinelli practice her profession?

Following the intrigue of her followers not to see her in her cabin crew suit, Nelly Rosinelli told the reasons why she was not “working”. “There is something called unpaid leave, which means you don’t work, but you don’t get paid either,” explained at the beginning.

“There are companies that offer this benefit or license or you ask for them for some reason. Right now I am at SKY, my job that I adore and love, because you know that my passion is airplanes, travel. I already have 20 years of my life in aviation, but I am on leave for various personal projects that I have”, replied Nelly Rossinelli shortly before it came to light that she was part of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.

How did Nelly Rossinelli get into TikTok?

The famous ‘Mom of the Parrots‘ He ventured into TikTok with his popular recipes for healthy lunch boxes, which he prepares for his two children every day, from very early on. Nelly relates that she was encouraged to upload videos due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since at that time we were all at home, as a preventive measure.

“I started like everyone else, in a pandemic, making comedy and funny videos with my oldest son to entertain us because we were all locked up at home, and I also started uploading recipes (…) When face-to-face classes come back, I started uploading lunch boxes my children, which are the ones I usually send them, only that I change some ingredients for healthier ones. That was the ‘boom’“, he claimed.

Why does Nelly use her husband’s last name and not hers?

The real name of the “The Great Celebrity Chef” jury is Nelly Beraun Paredes, but she chose to use her husband’s last name when she started posting videos on the TikTok platform. This with the aim that her colleagues at the company in which she worked do not find her content.

