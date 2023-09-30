In recent weeks the expert in UFOS, Jaime Maussanhas been in the public eye because the issue was taken up after a former member of the armed forces of USA mentioned that the government hides technology from another world. And it does not lead many to have the question of what career he studied and how he now earns money by researching life outside of Earth.

First of all, José Jaime Maussan Fleet was born on May 31, 1953 in Mexico City, and during his first years of life he spent a childhood like any other average middle-class child. Later, when the time came to choose his career, he decided to go for journalism in the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and a considerable time later he began to investigate anomalies.

When he started his first jobs, he was struck by the fact that extraterrestrial life could visit us as humanity, so he specialized in the phenomenon. UFO well into the decade of the 80’s. This led to him being signed by Televisa to be one of their regular journalists, which is why the association dedicated its own space to him within the newscasts.

Although many people do not take it into account, he took the Global 500 award by Mostafa Kamal Tolba, This is because their work made a kind of contribution to Mexico At a journalistic level, in addition to that he is considered a veteran in the alien field by more people and associations in the world that are interested in the subject.

Currently, Maussan It has even entered a political audience to recognize the existence of life outside this planet.

Editor’s note: It is clear that he is a fairly prepared person, but the truth is there is still no such strong evidence that aliens exist. He must continue making his respective attempt.