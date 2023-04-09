With more than 30 years of artistic career, Dina Paucar It has established itself as one of the most outstanding vernacular exponents of our country. Currently, the author of “How cute are your eyes” enjoys great fame locally and internationally and, on more than one occasion, has expressed how much she loves her artistic vocation, but what not many know is that Initially, another was going to be Dina’s profession, one that had nothing to do with the stages and or reflectors.

In fact, Dina Páucar chose to venture into music thanks to an unfortunate experience she suffered when she was in the final stage of her studies to become a professional.

YOU CAN SEE: Why was Dina Páucar sentenced to 3 years in suspended prison in 2012?

What career did Dina Páucar study?

In an exclusive interview with The Republic, the singer Dina Páucar revealed that she chose the technical career of Cosmetology as her profession. However, circumstances in her life prevented him from obtaining her certificate of studies. Dina, she was never able to get said document due to a robbery that she suffered on the day of her final exam.

“I had studied a small technical career: Cosmetology. Now I apply it, I comb my hair myself, I put on makeup. Back then, I was just going to take my exam, but they stole everything I had to present that day, they took a whole briefcase full of things (implements). We had to take an exam on haircuts, hairstyles, among others. I arrived at the academy with nothing, but they didn’t let me, I left very sad,” said the artist.

Dina Páucar does her own makeup and hair thanks to the skills she gained studying Cosmetology. Photo: composition LR

How was a robbery related to your music career?

Dina also recounted that the criminal act was what indirectly led her to become a singer. After not graduating from the Cosmetology career, the artist sought to make her way in the music industry.

YOU CAN SEE: Dina Páucar: “Prejudices are still lived up to now”

Páucar did not imagine that that decision would lead her to be one of the most recognized folk singers in Peru. The rest is history. “For this reason (referring to the robbery) I could not have my certificate of what I had studied for three years. I suddenly dedicated myself to a musical career. I said: ‘If this (Cosmetology) is not, here (music) has to be,’ “she declared.

Dina Páucar ventured into music after being robbed. Photo: composition La República/Andina/ Facebook Dina Páucar

Did Dina Páucar think about retiring from music?

The folkloric artist is aware of the recognition she has achieved since her beginnings in music, but she considers that it is not a plan that she can continue to pursue in the long term, as she claims to have other equally satisfactory and promising projects.

When asked about her retirement from the stage, she said: “Yes, I will definitely have to leave what I have loved so much. I have many things postponed. I will comply with my contracts, but now I am dedicating myself more to the farm that I have in Chanchamayo. I am focused on directing my business because for a long time I had it pending. I like nature a lot. Two months ago I told Rubén (his partner) to stop doing so many contracts because I want to dedicate 70% to my farm. Therefore, I am going to step aside, not now, but very soon.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Tenorio commits a new blooper by calling Dina Páucar Dina Boluarte

Why was Dina Páucar sentenced to 3 years in prison?

Several years ago, Dina Páucar was accused of having appropriated a composition by Thelma Balcázar, which is why the 55th Criminal Court of Lima sentenced the singer to three years in prison suspended for the crime of intellectual rights.

However, this was not the first time that Dina was denounced for plagiarism. In 2000, Ubaldo Apaza sued her for misuse of her song “Qué lindos son tus ojos” and, in 2012, Francisco Palacios accused her of spreading her song “Ya no seré tu pañuelito” without her consent.

Dina Páucar was accused of committing a crime in 2012. Photo: composition La República/Andina/ Facebook Dina Páucar

Who is the husband of Dina Páucar?

Dina Páucar’s husband is called Ruben Sanchez Gregorio and holds the position of representative of the folk singer. As a result of their relationship they had five children.

Currently, the businessman is not only focused on the artist’s presentations, but also manages a hotel they own in Chanchamayo, where they both passed the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dina Páucar and her husband Rubén Sánchez plan to get married in the short term. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

#career #Dina #Páucar #study #assault #lead #famous #singer #Peru